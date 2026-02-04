PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Biosciences Announces Progress Updates to Phase III Timeline for AI-Driven Drug Discovery Program with Yuva Biosciences

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Biosciences Inc. ("NorthStrive Biosciences"), a subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ELAB) ("PMGC"), today announced a progress update to the anticipated completion timeline for Phase III of its AI Development Program with strategic partner Yuva Biosciences, Inc. ("Yuva Biosciences").

On December 17, 2025, Northstrive Biosciences announced the initiation of Phase III, which was expected to last approximately 6 to 9 weeks.

Northstive Biosciences has been advised that Yuva Biosciences has an improved sixth-generation classifier models, representing a significant advancement in screening accuracy and sensitivity which will be applied to the Phase III study. These upgraded models enable a more refined selection of candidate compounds and a more comprehensive evaluation during the in-vitro validation stage.

In light of these improvements, NorthStrive Biosciences has been advised by Yuva Biosciences that the Phase III results are expected to be available in Q2 2026. Yuva Biosciences expects that extended timeline will result in more robust, reliable, and informative results to support downstream development efforts.

Northstrive Biosciences does not have control over the anticipated timeline provided by Yuva Biosciences, which remains subject to change and may occur before or after the currently expected date.

About Yuva Biosciences, Inc.

Yuva Biosciences, Inc. is a mitochondrial sciences AI company that uses advanced artificial intelligence to identify and develop therapeutic and natural candidates targeting aging-related pathways. Its proprietary AI platform, MitoNova, integrates proprietary biological, chemical, and mitochondrial-function datasets to accelerate the discovery of compounds with the potential to improve cellular processes and overall tissue health. Multiple products incorporating compounds discovered by Yuva Biosciences are already on the market, including Revive+ by BosleyMD. Yuva Biosciences is headquartered in Birmingham, Alabama. For more information, please visit www.yuvabio.com-

About Northstrive Biosciences Inc.

Northstrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. Northstrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct, and the Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. These and other risks are described more fully in PMGC's filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC"), including the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, filed with the SEC on March 28, 2025, and its other documents subsequently filed with or furnished to the SEC. All forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of the date on which they were made.

IR Contact:

IR@pmgcholdings.com