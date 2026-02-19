PMGC Holdings Inc.: NorthStrive Biosciences Files 10 U.S. Patent Applications for EL-22 and EL-32 Targeting Muscle Growth and Yield Enhancement in Farmed Animals

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Feb. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NorthStrive Biosciences, Inc. ("NorthStrive" or the "Company"), a wholly owned subsidiary of PMGC Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ELAB), today announced the filing of ten (10) new U.S. patent applications expanding its proprietary EL-22 and EL-32 technologies into animal health and agricultural markets, including applications designed to encourage animals to grow new muscle and increase muscle weight return per animal.

These ten (10) patent applications include five (5) new patent applications covering EL-22 and five (5) new, corresponding applications covering EL-32 across multiple farmed animal categories, including livestock, aquaculture, and poultry.

Muscle Growth and Increased Yield in Livestock

Two of the patent applications cover the use of EL-22 and EL-32 as non-feed additive supplements designed to encourage animals to grow new muscle tissue and increase muscle weight return per animal.

EL-22 - U.S. Application No. 19/541,209

EL-32 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,888

Livestock Emissions Reduction and Animal Health

Additional applications cover the use of EL-22 and EL-32 to reduce gaseous emissions in livestock, potentially decreasing environmental impact and mitigating ruminal tympany risk.

EL-22 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,893

EL-32 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,895

Aquaculture Muscle Growth and Efficiency

Applications have also been filed covering the use of EL-22 and EL-32 in aquaculture to encourage muscle growth in aquatic species, potentially reducing time to commercially viable size and lowering energy expenditures.

EL-22 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,898

EL-32 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,900

Aquaculture Emissions Reduction

Additional aquaculture filings address emissions reduction to mitigate eutrophic conditions.

EL-22 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,905

EL-32 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,908

Poultry Muscle Development

The final set of applications covers the use of EL-22 and EL-32 in poultry to encourage muscle growth and improve muscle yield per bird within standard growth timelines.

EL-22 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,913

EL-32 - U.S. Application No. 19/540,918

About NorthStrive Biosciences Inc.

NorthStrive Biosciences Inc., a PMGC Holdings Inc. company, is a biopharmaceutical company focusing on the development and acquisition of cutting-edge aesthetic medicines. NorthStrive's lead asset, EL-22, leverages an engineered probiotic approach to address obesity's pressing issue of preserving muscle while on weight loss treatments, including GLP-1 receptor agonists. For more information, please visit www.northstrivebio.com.

About PMGC Holdings Inc.

PMGC Holdings Inc. is a diversified holding company that manages and grows its portfolio through strategic acquisitions, investments, and development across various industries. We are committed to exploring opportunities in multiple sectors to maximize growth and value. For more information, please visit https://www.pmgcholdings.com.

