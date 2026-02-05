Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
WKN: 870625 | ISIN: US9024941034 | Ticker-Symbol: TF7A
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 18:04
55,50 Euro
+0,80 % +0,44
Branche
Nahrungsmittel/Agrar
Aktienmarkt
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
TYSON FOODS INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
54,6755,5008:32
54,6755,5008:32
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 02:12 Uhr
32 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Tyson Foods, Inc.: Tyson Foods Announces Quarterly Dividend

SPRINGDALE, Ark., Feb. 04, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Board of Directors of Tyson Foods (NYSE: TSN), at a meeting on February 4, 2026, declared a quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share on Class A common stock and $0.459 per share on Class B common stock, payable on June 15, 2026, to shareholders of record at the close of business on June 1, 2026.

About Tyson Foods, Inc.?
Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE: TSN) is a world-class food company and recognized leader in protein. Founded in 1935 by John W. Tyson, it has grown under four generations of family leadership. The Company is unified by this purpose: Tyson Foods. We Feed the World Like Family and has a broad portfolio of iconic products and brands including Tyson, Jimmy Dean, Hillshire Farm, Ball Park, Wright, State Fair, Aidells and ibp. Tyson Foods is dedicated to bringing high-quality food to every table in the world, safely and affordably, now and for future generations. Headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, the company had approximately 133,000 team members on September 27, 2025. Visit. Visit www.tysonfoods.com.

Media Contact: Laura Burns, TysonFoodsPR@tyson.com
Investor Contact: Jon Kathol, IR@tyson.com
Category: IR
Source: Tyson Foods


Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.