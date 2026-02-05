Anzeige
WKN: A0M103 | ISIN: BE0003874915 | Ticker-Symbol: 4A5
Tradegate
04.02.26 | 17:16
22,250 Euro
+0,23 % +0,050
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 07:06 Uhr
Fagron NV: Fagron obtains regulatory clearance for the acquisition of Vepakum in Brazil and completes the acquisition of Magilab in Hungary

Regulated information - inside information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 5 February 2026

Fagron obtains regulatory clearance for the acquisition of Vepakum in Brazil and completes the acquisition of Magilab in Hungary

Additionally, the completion of Vepakum is expected to take place shortly.
Following these milestones, Injeplast and Amber remain subject to closing, together with Vepakum.

Vepakum

Vepakum operates two facilities in São Paulo, Brazil, and provides high-quality packaging solutions. The acquisition will allow Fagron to enter this new vertical and deliver scale benefits through joint packaging, distribution and shared services.

Magilab

Magilab is a specialized player in the hospital pharmacy segment of Hungary's compounding raw materials market. This acquisition strengthens Fagron's position in a market with high compounding per capita and supports operational leverage through integration and scale.

Financial calendar
12 February 2026 Full year results 2025
9 April 2026 Trading update first quarter 2026
11 May 2026 Annual General Meeting 2025
30 July 2026 Half year results 2026
8 October 2026 Trading update third quarter 2026

Results and trading updates are published at 7.00 AM CET.

Further information
Ignacio Artola
Global Head of Investor Relations
Tel. +34 670385795
ignacio.artola@fagron.com

About Fagron
Fagron is the leading global company active in pharmaceutical compounding, focusing on delivering personalized medicine to hospitals, pharmacies, clinics, and patients in more than 35 countries around the world.

The Belgian company Fagron NV is based on Venecoweg 20A in Nazareth and is listed on Euronext Brussels and Euronext Amsterdam under the ticker symbol 'FAGR'. Fagron's operational activities are managed through the Dutch company Fagron BV. Fagron BV's head office is located in Rotterdam.

Important information regarding forward-looking statements
Certain statements in this press release may be deemed to be forward-looking. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are influenced by various risks and uncertainties. Consequently, Fagron cannot provide any guarantee that such forward-looking statements will, in fact, materialize and cannot accept any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or for any other reason.

In the event of differences between the English translation and the Dutch original of this press release, the latter prevails.


