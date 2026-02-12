Anzeige
Donnerstag, 12.02.2026
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
12.02.2026 07:00 Uhr
41 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Fagron NV: Fagron continues its outstanding performance in FY 2025 with 9.2% topline growth and 10.9% increase in REBITDA

Regulated information
Nazareth (Belgium)/Rotterdam (The Netherlands), 12 February 2026 - 7AM CET

Fagron continues its outstanding performance in FY 2025 with 9.2% topline growth and 10.9% increase in REBITDA

Fagron, the leading global player in pharmaceutical compounding, today publishes its full year results for the period ending 31 December 2025.

Key Highlights

  • Strong revenue growth with 9.2% reported growth (12.9% at CER1) to reach €952.2 million, ahead of guidance and supported by all regions and segments
  • Organic growth at CER of 9.1% reflecting continued underlying demand and disciplined commercial execution
  • Profitability increased with REBITDA up 10.9% YoY to €192.9 million, and REBITDA margin of 20.3%, supported by operating leverage and operational excellence initiatives
  • Solid cash generation with operating cash flow of €155.3 million, and free cash flow of €125.9 million2 (+29.0% YoY)
  • Leverage ratio decreased to 1.2x (2024: 1.4x), offering ample headroom to fund our expansion capex projects and signed acquisitions
  • Continued M&A momentum with 12 acquisitions announced across all regions and segments this year; integration of closed acquisitions progressing as planned
  • EPS of €1.25 (+13.6% YoY), with a 9% CAGR over the last 8 years (2017: €0.65). Dividend proposal of €0.40 per share (+14.3% YoY)
  • FY 2026 outlook: mid- to high-single digit organic sales growth and margin slightly improving YoY

Rafael Padilla, CEO of Fagron-
"I am incredibly pleased with the performance we delivered in 2025. Growth was broad-based across regions and segments, supported by our diversified model, disciplined commercial execution and continued progress on operational excellence. Product availability across the Group was above 90%, while procurement and manufacturing savings were also ahead of target.

In EMEA, we delivered a resilient performance, supported by geographical diversification and the integration of recent acquisitions. Latin America maintained strong momentum, particularly in Brazil, driven by our Brands portfolio and innovation pipeline. North America-Pacific continued to benefit from outsourcing demand and the onboarding of new customers, alongside ongoing efficiency initiatives.

We also witnessed significant M&A activity, expanding our footprint and capabilities in a disciplined, value-creating manner. Integration is progressing as planned, and we remain focused on execution and the capture of synergies.

Looking ahead, we remain confident in our strategy and are well positioned to capture attractive growth opportunities while continuing to strengthen quality, operational performance and cash generation. We remain on track to achieve our mid-term objectives."


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
