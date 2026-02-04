Crown Holdings, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2025 Results

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: CCK) today announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025.

Highlights

Fourth Quarter

Diluted earnings per share of $1.31

Adjusted diluted earnings per share increased 9% to $1.74

Full Year

Diluted earnings per share of $6.38

Record adjusted diluted earnings per share of $7.79, an increase of 22%

Operating cash flow of $1,530 million

Record adjusted free cash flow of $1,146 million, more than $10.00 per share

Returned $625 million to shareholders, in excess of $5.50 per share

Net leverage ratio reduced to 2.5x from 2.7x at end of 2024

2026 Outlook

Expect full year 2026 adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $7.90 - $8.30

Expect full year 2026 adjusted free cash flow of approximately $900 million

Timothy J. Donahue, Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, stated "The Company continued its strong momentum during the fourth quarter to complete an excellent year. In 2025, the Company achieved record adjusted EBITDA of approximately $2.1 billion, an 8% increase over 2024. Over the past three years, Crown has increased adjusted EBITDA by 20%, supported by our culture of continuous improvement and focused capacity expansions. Solid performance throughout the global beverage can and the North American tinplate businesses in 2025 drove segment income expansion of over 8%, building on the strong growth of 6% and 7% delivered in 2024 and 2023, respectively.

"The Company also generated record free cash flow of $1.15 billion in 2025 and nearly $2 billion over the past two years. In 2025, we returned $625 million to shareholders in the form of quarterly dividends and repurchases of common stock while also reducing the Company's net leverage ratio from 2.7x at the end of 2024 to 2.5x. This represents the lowest net leverage ratio for the Company in more than fifteen years.

"Our pursuit of commercial and operational excellence has delivered strong financial results, a sound balance sheet, and ultimately, higher shareholder value. As we look ahead to 2026, the Company will continue to use its robust free cash flow to make strategic investments in growth and return value to shareholders through dividends and repurchases of its common stock."

Fourth Quarter Results

Net sales in the fourth quarter were $3,127 million compared to $2,903 million in the fourth quarter of 2024 reflecting increased shipments in European Beverage, the pass-through of $189 million in higher material costs and favorable foreign currency translation of $58 million, partially offset by lower volumes in both Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging.

Income from operations was $374 million in the fourth quarter compared to $351 million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Segment income in the fourth quarter of 2025 was $420 million compared to $428 million in the prior year fourth quarter as higher European Beverage volumes were offset by lower volumes in Latin America and Transit Packaging.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in the fourth quarter was $150 million compared to $358 million in the fourth quarter of 2024, which included the $275 million gain on the Eviosys equity investment sale. Reported diluted earnings per share were $1.31 in the fourth quarter of 2025 compared to $3.02 in 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $1.74 compared to $1.59 in 2024.

Full Year Results

Net sales for 2025 were $12,365 million compared to $11,801 million in 2024 reflecting increased shipments in European Beverage and the North America tinplate businesses, the pass-through of $507 million in higher material costs and favorable foreign currency translation of $84 million, partially offset by lower volumes in both Asia Pacific and Transit Packaging.

Income from operations was $1,553 million in 2025 compared to $1,419 million in 2024. Segment income for 2025 was $1,784 million compared to $1,645 million in 2024 reflecting higher shipments in European Beverage and the North America tinplate businesses and the benefits from improved global manufacturing performance.

Net income attributable to Crown Holdings in 2025 was $738 million compared to $424 million in 2024. Reported diluted earnings per share were $6.38 compared to $3.55 in 2024. Adjusted diluted earnings per share were $7.79 compared to $6.41 in 2024.

Outlook

"We had an excellent year in 2025 with adjusted EPS up 22% to $7.79 and we generated record adjusted free cash flow of approximately $1.15 billion," commented Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer. "We expect another strong year in 2026 with adjusted earnings per share between $7.90 and $8.30 and adjusted free cash flow of approximately $900 million. Capital spending to support our growth objectives is currently estimated at $550 million and includes capacity expansions and facility upgrades in Brazil, Greece and Spain."

The Company expects first quarter adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $1.70 to $1.80.

Non-GAAP Measures

Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net interest expense, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are not defined terms under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (non-GAAP measures). Non-GAAP measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for income from operations, cash flow, leverage ratio, net income, effective tax rates, diluted earnings per share or interest expense and interest income prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP and may not be comparable to calculations of similarly titled measures by other companies.

The Company views segment income as the principal measure of the performance of its operations and adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio as the principal measures of its liquidity. The Company considers all of these measures in the allocation of resources. Adjusted free cash flow has certain limitations, however, including that it does not represent the residual cash flow available for discretionary expenditures since other non-discretionary expenditures, such as mandatory debt service requirements, are not deducted from the measure. The amount of mandatory versus discretionary expenditures can vary significantly between periods. The Company believes that adjusted free cash flow and adjusted net leverage ratio provide meaningful measures of liquidity and a useful basis for assessing the Company's ability to fund its activities, including the financing of acquisitions, debt repayments, share repurchases or dividends. The Company believes that adjusted net income, segment income, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are useful in evaluating the Company's operations as these measures are adjusted for items that affect comparability between periods. Segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share, net interest expense, EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA are derived from the Company's Consolidated Statements of Operations, Cash Flows and Consolidated Balance Sheets, as applicable, and reconciliations to segment income, adjusted free cash flow, net debt, adjusted net leverage ratio, adjusted net income, the adjusted effective tax rate, adjusted diluted earnings per share and adjusted EBITDA can be found within this release. Reconciliations of estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, adjusted free cash flow, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted net leverage ratio for the first quarter and full year of 2026 to estimated diluted earnings per share, operating cash flow, the effective tax rate and income from operations on a GAAP basis are not provided in this release due to the unavailability of estimates of the following, the timing and magnitude of which the Company is unable to reliably forecast without unreasonable efforts, which are excluded from estimated adjusted diluted earnings per share, the adjusted effective tax rate and adjusted net leverage ratio and could have a significant impact on earnings per share, the effective tax rate and income from operations on a GAAP basis: gains or losses on the sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring and other costs, asset impairment charges, asbestos-related charges, losses from early extinguishment of debt, pension settlement and curtailment charges, the tax and noncontrolling interest impact of the items above, and the impact of tax law changes or other tax matters.

Conference Call

The Company will hold a conference call tomorrow, February 5, 2026 at 9:00 a.m. (EST) to discuss this news release. Forward-looking and other material information may be discussed on the conference call. The dial-in numbers for the conference call are 630-395-0194 or toll-free 888-324-8108 and the access password is "packaging." A live webcast of the call will be made available to the public on the internet at the Company's website, www.crowncork.com. A replay of the conference call will be available for a one-week period ending at midnight on February 12, 2026. The telephone numbers for the replay are 203-369-0896 or toll free 866-427-6407.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Except for historical information, all other information in this press release consists of forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors, including expected levels of capital expenditures, free cash flow and earnings; the Company's ability to continue to operate its plants, distribute its products and maintain its supply chain; the Company's ability to complete projects in Brazil, Greece and Spain; the future impact of currency translation; the continuation of performance and market trends in 2026, including consumer preference for beverage cans and global beverage can demand; the future impact of inflation, including the potential for higher interest rates and energy prices and the Company's ability to recover raw material and other inflationary costs; future demand for food cans; the Company's ability to deliver continuous operational improvement and future demand in the Transit Packaging segment, that may cause actual results to be materially different from those expressed or implied in the forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause the statements made in this press release or the actual results of operations or financial condition of the Company to differ are discussed under the caption "Forward Looking Statements" in the Company's Form 10-K Annual Report for the year ended December 31, 2024 and in subsequent filings made prior to or after the date hereof. The Company does not intend to review or revise any particular forward-looking statement in light of future events.

Crown Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, is a leading global supplier of rigid packaging products to consumer marketing companies, as well as transit and protective packaging products, equipment and services to a broad range of end markets. World headquarters are located in Tampa, Florida.

For more information, contact:

Kevin C. Clothier, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, (215) 698-5281

Thomas T. Fischer, Vice President, Investor Relations and Corporate Affairs, (215) 552-3720

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Supplemental Data follow.

Consolidated Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in millions, except share and per share data)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Net sales $ 3,127

$ 2,903

$ 12,365

$ 11,801 Cost of products sold 2,465

2,253

9,641

9,262 Depreciation and amortization 116

104

456

448 Selling and administrative expense 164

147

632

597 Restructuring and other 8

48

83

75 Income from operations (1) 374

351

1,553

1,419 Loss on debt extinguishment 14

1

15

1 Other pension and postretirement 4

(1)

13

546 Gain on sale of equity method investment



(275)





(275) Foreign exchange 3

19

22

34 Earnings before interest and taxes 353

607

1,503

1,113 Interest expense 95

108

398

452 Interest income (15)

(22)

(55)

(82) Income from operations before income taxes 273

521

1,160

743 Provision for income taxes 73

128

281

183 Equity earnings 1

(1)

4



Net income 201

392

883

560 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests 51

34

145

136 Net income attributable to Crown Holdings $ 150

$ 358

$ 738

$ 424































Earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings common shareholders:













Basic $ 1.32

$ 3.03

$ 6.41

$ 3.56 Diluted $ 1.31

$ 3.02

$ 6.38

$ 3.55















Weighted average common shares outstanding:













Basic 113,674,578

118,295,008

115,221,836

119,195,009 Diluted 114,230,598

118,599,513

115,742,839

119,426,593 Actual common shares outstanding 113,421,634

118,503,631

113,421,634

118,503,631















(1) Reconciliation from income from operations to segment income follows.













Consolidated Supplemental Financial Data (Unaudited)

(in millions)

Reconciliation from Income from Operations to Segment Income

The Company views segment income, as defined below, as a principal measure of performance of its operations and for the allocation of resources. Segment income is defined by the Company as income from operations adjusted to exclude intangibles amortization charges and provisions for restructuring and other.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,





2025

2024

2025

2024



Income from operations $ 374

$ 351

$ 1,553

$ 1,419



Intangibles amortization

38



29



148



151



Restructuring and other

8



48



83



75



Segment income $ 420

$ 428

$ 1,784

$ 1,645













Segment Information

Net Sales

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Americas Beverage

$ 1,473

$ 1,325

$ 5,615

$ 5,240

European Beverage



520



456



2,325



2,071

Asia Pacific



302



308



1,096



1,161

Transit Packaging



501



511



2,026



2,107

Other (1)



331



303



1,303



1,222

Total net sales

$ 3,127

$ 2,903

$ 12,365

$ 11,801

































Segment Income





















































Americas Beverage

$ 271

$ 275

$ 1,030

$ 987

European Beverage



61



51



334



276

Asia Pacific



42



48



183



195

Transit Packaging



56



59



258



270

Other (1)



33



33



148



82

Corporate and other unallocated items



(43)



(38)



(169)



(165)

Total segment income

$ 420

$ 428

$ 1,784

$ 1,645







(1) Includes the Company's food can, aerosol can and closures businesses in North America, and beverage tooling and equipment operations in the U.S. and United Kingdom.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

(in millions, except per share data)

Reconciliation from Net Income and Diluted Earnings Per Share to Adjusted Net Income and Adjusted Diluted Earnings Per Share

The following table reconciles reported net income and diluted earnings per share attributable to the Company to adjusted net income and adjusted diluted earnings per share, as used elsewhere in this release.





Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

2025

2024

Net income/diluted earnings per share attributable to Crown Holdings, as reported

$150

$1.31

$358

$3.02

$738

$6.38

$424

$3.55

Intangibles amortization (1)

38

0.33

29

0.24

148

1.28

151

1.27

Restructuring and other (2)

8

0.07

48

0.41

83

0.71

75

0.62

Loss on debt extinguishment

14

0.12

1

0.01

15

0.13

1

0.01

Other pension and postretirement (3)









(6)

(0.05)

(5)

(0.04)

513

4.30

Gain on sale of equity method investment (4)









(275)

(2.32)









(275)

(2.30)

Income taxes (5)

(10)

(0.08)

40

0.34

(68)

(0.59)

(131)

(1.10)

Equity earnings (6)









2

0.02









16

0.13

Noncontrolling interests (7)

(1)

(0.01)

(9)

(0.08)

(9)

(0.08)

(9)

(0.07)

Adjusted net income/diluted earnings per share

$199

$1.74

$188

$1.59

$902

$7.79

$765

$6.41





































Effective tax rate as reported

26.7 %





24.6 %





24.2 %





24.6 %





Adjusted effective tax rate

24.9 %





27.7 %





24.9 %





26.0 %







Adjusted net income, adjusted diluted earnings per share and the adjusted effective tax rate are non-GAAP measures and are not meant to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for net income, diluted earnings per share and effective tax rates determined in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles. The Company believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful information to evaluate the performance of the Company's ongoing business.

(1) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, the Company recorded charges of $38 million ($30 million net of tax) and $148 million ($114 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization arising from prior acquisitions. In the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, the Company recorded charges of $29 million ($21 million net of tax) and $151 million ($115 million net of tax) for intangibles amortization arising from prior acquisitions.



(2) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $8 million ($8 million net of tax) and $83 million ($78 million net of tax) primarily related to asset impairment charges in Asia Pacific, severance costs in the Transit Packaging segment and a reserve for a legal dispute. In the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, the Company recorded net restructuring and other charges of $48 million ($47 million net of tax) and $75 million ($71 million net of tax).



(3) For the full year of 2025, the Company recorded a pension settlement gain of $5 million ($4 million net of tax) related to repayment of the contribution the Company made in 2021 to settle the U.K. defined pension plan. For the full year of 2024, the Company recorded charges of $513 million ($386 million net of tax) related to the partial settlements of the Company's defined benefit pension plan obligations in the U.S. and Canada.



(4) In the fourth quarter of 2024, the Company recorded a gain of $275 million ($227 million net of tax) in conjunction with the sale of equity method investment, Eviosys.



(5) The Company recorded income tax benefits of $10 million and $68 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2025, primarily related to an income tax benefit of $22 million from an internal reorganization in the first quarter of 2025, tax settlements and audits, valuation allowances and the items described above. The Company recorded an income tax charge of $40 million and a benefit of $131 million in the fourth quarter and full year of 2024.



(6) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2024, the Company recorded its proportional share of intangible amortization and restructuring charges, net of tax, recorded by its European tinplate equity method investment, in the line Equity earnings.



(7) In the fourth quarter and full year of 2025 and 2024, the Company recorded noncontrolling interest related to the items described above.

Consolidated Balance Sheets (Condensed & Unaudited) (in millions) December 31, 2025

2024 Assets















Current assets















Cash and cash equivalents

$ 764



$ 918

Receivables, net



1,768





1,656

Inventories



1,577





1,440

Prepaid expenses and other current assets



279





197

Total current assets



4,388





4,211



















Goodwill and intangible assets, net



4,114





3,998

Property, plant and equipment, net



5,187





4,927

Other non-current assets



583





712

Total assets



$14,272



$ 13,848























Liabilities and equity















Current liabilities















Short-term debt

$ 83



$ 66

Current maturities of long-term debt



480





80

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities



3,703





3,319

Total current liabilities



4,266





3,465



















Long-term debt, excluding current maturities



5,401





6,058

Other non-current liabilities



1,125





1,097



















Noncontrolling interests



481





472

Crown Holdings shareholders' equity



2,999





2,756

Total equity



3,480





3,228

Total liabilities and equity

$ 14,272



$ 13,848





Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (Condensed & Unaudited) (in millions) Year ended December 31,



2025

2024

















Cash flows from operating activities















Net income



$ 883



$ 560

Depreciation and amortization





456





448

Restructuring and other





83





75

Pension and postretirement expense





33





568

Pension contributions





13





(122)

Gain on sale of equity method investment













(275)

Stock-based compensation





48





42

Loss on debt extinguishment





15





1

Working capital changes and other





(1)





(105)





















Net cash provided by operating activities





1,530





1,192





















Cash flows from investing activities

















Capital expenditures





(413)





(403)

Equity method investment distribution













338

Asset sales





36





28

Net investment hedges





29





25

Other





28





























Net cash used for investing activities





(320)





(12)





















Cash flows from financing activities

















Net change in debt





(593)





(1,056)

Bond issuance costs





(19)





(10)

Dividends paid to shareholders





(120)





(119)

Common stock repurchased





(505)





(217)

Dividends paid to noncontrolling interests





(140)





(119)

Other, net





16





(5)





















Net cash used for financing activities





(1,361)





(1,526)





















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents





14





(38)





















Net change in cash and cash equivalents





(137)





(384)

Cash and cash equivalents at January 1





1,016





1,400





















Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at December 31 (1)



$ 879



$ 1,016





(1) Cash and cash equivalents include $115 million and $98 million of restricted cash at December 31, 2025 and 2024.

Adjusted free cash flow is defined by the Company as net cash from operating activities less capital expenditures and certain other items. A reconciliation of net cash from operating activities to adjusted free cash flow for the three months and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 follows.



Three Months Ended December 31,



Year Ended December 31,







2025



2024



2025



2024





Net cash provided by operating activities $ 487



$ 295



$ 1,530



$ 1,192





Interest included in investing activities (2) 4









29



25





Capital expenditures (232)



(149)



(413)



(403)





Adjusted free cash flow $ 259



$ 146



$ 1,146



$ 814













(2) Interest benefit of cross currency swaps included in investing activities.

Consolidated Supplemental Data (Unaudited)

(in millions)





Impact of Foreign Currency Translation - Favorable/(Unfavorable) (1)







Three Months Ended December 31, 2025



Year Ended December 31, 2025



Net Sales

Segment

Income



Net Sales



Segment

Income



Americas Beverage $ 6

$ (1)



$ (16)



$





European Beverage 31

4



63



8



Asia Pacific 4

1



19



3



Transit Packaging 16

3



17



3



Other 1







1











$ 58

$ 7



$ 84



$ 14





























(1) The impact of foreign currency translation represents the difference between actual current year U.S. dollar results and pro forma amounts assuming constant foreign currency exchange rates for translation in both periods. In order to compute the difference, the Company compares actual U.S. dollar results to an amount calculated by dividing the current U.S. dollar results by current year average foreign exchange rates and then multiplying those amounts by the applicable prior year average foreign exchange rates.

Reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted Net Leverage Ratio





2025

2024













Income from operations

$ 1,553

$ 1,419

Add:









Intangibles amortization

148

151

Restructuring and other

83

75

Segment income

1,784

1,645

Depreciation

308

297

Adjusted EBITDA

$ 2,092

$ 1,942













Total debt

$ 5,964

$ 6,204

Less cash

764

918

Net debt

$ 5,200

$ 5,286













Adjusted net leverage ratio

2.5x

2.7x



SOURCE Crown Holdings, Inc.