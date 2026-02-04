Anzeige
WKN: 887667 | ISIN: US8603721015
Frankfurt
05.02.26 | 08:04
57,00 Euro
+2,70 % +1,50
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
S&P SmallCap 600
1-Jahres-Chart
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
56,5061,5008:37
PR Newswire
04.02.2026 22:15 Uhr
16 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Stewart Information Services Corporation: Stewart Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Results

  • Total revenues of $790.6 million ($794.4 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $665.9 million ($664.2 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Net income of $36.3 million ($47.9 million on an adjusted basis) compared to net income of $22.7 million ($31.5 million on an adjusted basis) in the prior year quarter
  • Diluted EPS of $1.25 ($1.65 on an adjusted basis) compared to prior year quarter diluted EPS of $0.80 ($1.12 on an adjusted basis)
  • Full year 2025 revenues of $2.9 billion compared to 2024 revenues of $2.5 billion
  • Full year 2025 net income of $115.5 million ($139.6 million on an adjusted basis) compared to 2024 net income of $73.3 million ($94.4 million on an adjusted basis)
  • Full year 2025 diluted EPS of $4.05 ($4.89 on an adjusted basis) compared to 2024 diluted EPS of $2.61 ($3.35 on an adjusted basis)

HOUSTON, Feb. 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE: STC) today reported net income attributable to Stewart of $36.3 million ($1.25 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2025, compared to net income attributable to Stewart of $22.7 million ($0.80 per diluted share) for the fourth quarter 2024. On an adjusted basis, net income for the fourth quarter 2025 was $47.9 million ($1.65 per diluted share) compared to net income of $31.5 million ($1.12 per diluted share) in the fourth quarter 2024. Pretax income before noncontrolling interests for the fourth quarter 2025 was $51.7 million ($67.5 million on an adjusted basis) compared to $35.4 million ($47.3 million on an adjusted basis) for the fourth quarter 2024.

Fourth quarter 2025 results included $3.8 million of pretax net realized and unrealized losses, primarily recorded in the title segment, while the fourth quarter 2024 results included $1.7 million of pretax net realized and unrealized gains, comprised of $2.8 million net gains in the title segment and $1.1 million net losses in the corporate segment.

"I am pleased with our strong fourth quarter results as they demonstrate continued progress across all lines of business as the market begins to slowly improve," commented Fred Eppinger, chief executive officer. "We are focused on improving our operational results in all of our businesses regardless of market conditions and taking advantage of opportunities."

Selected Financial Information
Summary results of operations are as follows (dollars in millions, except per share amounts, pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding):


Quarter Ended

December 31,


Year Ended

December 31,


2025

2024


2025

2024







Total revenues

790.6

665.9


2,921.6

2,490.4

Pretax income before noncontrolling interests

51.7

35.4


165.6

114.3

Income tax expense

(10.8)

(8.2)


(35.4)

(26.2)

Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

(4.6)

(4.5)


(14.6)

(14.8)

Net income attributable to Stewart

36.3

22.7


115.5

73.3

Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes*

11.7

8.8


24.0

21.1

Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart*

47.9

31.5


139.6

94.4

Pretax margin

6.5 %

5.3 %


5.7 %

4.6 %

Adjusted pretax margin*

8.5 %

7.1 %


6.8 %

5.8 %

Net income per diluted Stewart share

1.25

0.80


4.05

2.61

Adjusted net income per diluted Stewart share*

1.65

1.12


4.89

3.35


*Adjusted net income, adjusted pretax margin and adjusted net income per diluted share are non-GAAP measures. See Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title Segment
Summary results of the title segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended December 31,


2025

2024

% Change





Operating revenues

668.4

562.7

19 %

Investment income

14.0

14.5

(3 %)

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(3.8)

2.8

(236 %)

Pretax income

58.0

45.2

28 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

10.1

5.3

90 %

Adjusted pretax income*

68.1

50.5

35 %

Pretax margin

8.5 %

7.8 %


Adjusted pretax margin*

10.0 %

8.8 %




* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See
Appendix A for explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Title segment operating revenues improved $105.7 million (19 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025, driven by strong performances by our direct and agency title operations with operating revenue growth of 18 percent and 20 percent, respectively, compared to the fourth quarter 2024. Segment total operating expenses increased $85.9 million (16 percent) compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by the $43.9 million (19 percent) higher agency retention expenses and $40.3 million (15 percent) increased combined employee costs and other operating expenses, consistent with title revenue growth. As a percentage of operating revenues, total employee costs and other operating expenses for the title segment improved to 47 percent in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to 49 percent in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily due to increased title operating revenues.

Title loss expense increased $2.3 million (11 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to the fourth quarter 2024, primarily driven by higher title revenues. As a percentage of title operating revenues, the title loss expense improved to 3.4 percent in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to 3.7 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily influenced by our continued overall favorable claims experience.

Net realized and unrealized losses in the fourth quarter 2025 were primarily related to net losses of $4.7 million on fair value changes of equity securities investments, $2.9 million on disposal of a subsidiary and $1.0 million on an acquisition liability adjustment, partially offset by net gains of $4.9 million on the sale of securities investments. Net realized and unrealized gains in the fourth quarter 2024 were primarily related to $1.4 million of net gains on fair value changes of equity securities investments and a $2.4 million gain on an acquisition liability adjustment, partially offset by a $0.8 million loss on disposal of a subsidiary.

In addition to the above net realized and unrealized gains and losses, the title segment's adjusted pretax income for the fourth quarters 2025 and 2024 included total other non-GAAP adjustments of $6.3 million and $8.1 million, respectively, related to acquisition intangible asset amortization, office closure costs and severance expenses (refer to Appendix A for details).

Direct title revenues information is presented below (dollars in millions):


Quarter Ended December 31,


2025

2024

% Change







Non-commercial:





Domestic

180.2

162.5

11 %


International

31.0

25.9

20 %



211.2

188.4

12 %


Commercial:





Domestic

116.1

84.1

38 %


International

7.5

11.1

(32 %)



123.6

95.2

30 %


Total direct title revenues

334.8

283.6

18 %

Domestic commercial revenues improved by $32.0 million (38 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025, primarily driven by increased sizes of commercial closed transactions, principally related to the data center and energy asset classes, while domestic non-commercial revenues increased $17.7 million (11 percent), primarily driven by higher combined purchase and refinancing closed transactions and average fee per file compared to the prior year quarter. Average domestic commercial fee per file for the fourth quarter 2025 grew 39 percent to $27,300, compared to $19,600 in the prior year quarter, while average domestic residential fee per file improved 13 percent to $3,300, compared to $2,900 in the fourth quarter 2024. Total international revenues increased $1.5 million (4 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025, primarily driven by improved residential volumes compared to the prior year quarter.

Real Estate Solutions Segment
Summary results of the real estate solutions segment are as follows (dollars in millions, except pretax margin and adjusted pretax margin):


Quarter Ended December 31,


2025

2024

% Change





Total revenues

111.9

87.0

29 %

Pretax income

3.9

0.9

317 %

Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income*

5.6

5.5

2 %

Adjusted pretax income*

9.5

6.5

47 %

Pretax margin

3.5 %

1.1 %


Adjusted pretax margin*

8.5 %

7.4 %



* Adjusted pretax income and adjusted pretax margin are non-GAAP financial measures. See
Appendix A for an explanation and reconciliation of non-GAAP adjustments.

Segment operating revenues increased $24.9 million (29 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the fourth quarter 2024, primarily driven by our credit information services business. Combined employee costs and other operating expenses in the fourth quarter 2025 increased $21.6 million (27 percent) primarily due to increased costs of services related to revenue growth. Non-GAAP adjustments to pretax income shown in the schedule above were related to acquisition intangible asset amortization expenses (refer to Appendix A).

Corporate Segment
Net expenses attributable to corporate operations for the fourth quarter 2025 increased to $10.1 million, compared to $9.7 million in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily due to higher interest expense on increased debt balances. The segment recorded a $1.1 million realized loss related to an investment impairment in the fourth quarter 2024.

Expenses
Consolidated employee costs increased $25.9 million (13 percent) in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the prior year quarter, primarily driven by higher salaries and employee benefits expenses related to a higher average employee count, and increased incentive compensation consistent with overall improved results. As a percentage of total operating revenues, consolidated employee costs in the fourth quarter 2025 improved to 28.9 percent compared to 30.7 percent in the prior year quarter, primarily due to higher operating revenues in the fourth quarter 2025.

Consolidated other operating expenses increased $36.0 million (23 percent), primarily resulting from higher real estate solutions service expenses and title outside search and premium tax expenses driven by increased revenues in the fourth quarter 2025 compared to the prior year quarter. As a percentage of total operating revenues, fourth quarter 2025 consolidated other operating expenses were 25 percent, which was comparable to the prior year quarter.

Other
Net cash provided by operations improved to $89.5 million in the fourth quarter 2025, compared to $68.0 million in the fourth quarter 2024, primarily driven by the higher net income in the fourth quarter 2025.

Fourth Quarter Earnings Call
Stewart will hold a conference call to discuss the fourth quarter 2025 earnings at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, February 5, 2026. To participate, dial 800-274-8461 (USA) or 203-518-9814 (International) - access code STCQ425. Additionally, participants can listen to the conference call through Stewart's Investor Relations website at https://investors.stewart.com/news-and-events/events/default.aspx The conference call replay will be available from 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time on February 5, 2026 until midnight on February 12, 2026 by dialing (800) 839-4198 (USA) or (402) 220-2988 (International).

About Stewart
Stewart (NYSE-STC) is a global real estate services company, offering products and services through our direct operations, network of Stewart Trusted Providers and family of companies. From residential and commercial title insurance and closing and settlement services to specialized offerings for the mortgage and real estate industries, we offer the comprehensive service, deep expertise and solutions our customers need for any real estate transaction. At Stewart, we are dedicated to becoming the premier title services company and we are committed to doing so by partnering with our customers to create mutual success. Learn more at stewart.com.

Cautionary statement regarding forward-looking statements. Certain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements", including statements related to Stewart's future business plans and expectations, including our plans to achieve market growth and pretax margin improvements. Forward-looking statements, by their nature, are subject to various risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results to differ materially. Such risks and uncertainties include the volatility of general economic conditions, including economic changes that may result from new or increased tariffs, trade restrictions or geopolitical tensions, and adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, as well as a number of other risk and uncertainties discussed in detail in our documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024, and if applicable, as supplemented by any risk factors contained in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q, and our Current Reports on Form 8-K filed subsequently. Additional information will also be set forth in our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. We expressly disclaim any obligation to update, amend or clarify any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances that may arise after the date hereof, except as may be required by applicable law.

ST-IR

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands of dollars, except per share amounts and except where noted)



Quarter Ended

December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2025

2024


2025

2024

Revenues:






Title revenues:






Direct title

334,846

283,606


1,157,478

1,020,380

Agency title

333,578

279,092


1,262,568

1,043,173

Real estate solutions

111,921

86,998


438,255

358,559

Total operating revenues

780,345

649,696


2,858,301

2,422,112

Investment income

14,043

14,538


57,776

55,370

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains

(3,835)

1,699


5,559

12,937


790,553

665,933


2,921,636

2,490,419

Expenses:






Amounts retained by agencies

274,648

230,724


1,047,660

864,807

Employee costs

225,354

199,418


830,594

745,405

Other operating expenses

195,019

159,071


714,626

603,959

Title losses and related claims

22,967

20,656


81,668

80,411

Depreciation and amortization

15,208

15,549


61,070

61,612

Interest

5,632

5,147


20,444

19,914


738,828

630,565


2,756,062

2,376,108

Income before taxes and noncontrolling interests

51,725

35,368


165,574

114,311

Income tax expense

(10,810)

(8,156)


(35,411)

(26,155)

Net income

40,915

27,212


130,163

88,156

Less net income attributable to noncontrolling interests

4,638

4,471


14,628

14,846

Net income attributable to Stewart

36,277

22,741


115,535

73,310







Net earnings per diluted share attributable to Stewart

1.25

0.80


4.05

2.61

Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

29,060

28,277


28,560

28,129







Selected financial information:






Net cash provided by operations

89,542

67,953


205,688

135,609

Other comprehensive income (loss)

2,586

(19,093)


21,489

(8,182)

Fourth Quarter Domestic Order Counts:








Opened Orders 2025:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total


Closed Orders 2025:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Commercial

1,599

1,404

1,493

4,496


Commercial

1,637

1,280

1,338

4,255

Purchase

15,471

12,077

12,251

39,799


Purchase

11,453

9,185

11,207

31,845

Refinancing

8,651

6,458

6,742

21,851


Refinancing

5,608

4,486

5,413

15,507

Other

2,820

2,167

2,394

7,381


Other

3,383

1,491

2,075

6,949

Total

28,541

22,106

22,880

73,527


Total

22,081

16,442

20,033

58,556












Opened Orders 2024:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total


Closed Orders 2024:

Oct

Nov

Dec

Total

Commercial

1,471

1,226

1,586

4,283


Commercial

1,363

1,174

1,766

4,303

Purchase

15,852

12,224

11,323

39,399


Purchase

11,545

10,098

10,662

32,305

Refinancing

7,245

4,782

5,225

17,252


Refinancing

4,990

3,724

3,441

12,155

Other

4,076

2,239

2,090

8,405


Other

4,339

3,937

2,386

10,662

Total

28,644

20,471

20,224

69,339


Total

22,237

18,933

18,255

59,425

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

CONDENSED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands of dollars)



December 31,
2025

December 31,
2024

Assets:



Cash and cash equivalents

321,775

216,298

Short-term investments

47,899

41,199

Investments in debt and equity securities, at fair value

606,170

669,099

Receivables - premiums from agencies

38,286

36,753

Receivables - other

159,583

111,735

Allowance for uncollectible amounts

(7,805)

(7,725)

Property and equipment, net

85,330

87,613

Operating lease assets, net

106,034

102,210

Title plants

81,670

74,862

Goodwill

1,271,958

1,084,139

Intangible assets, net of amortization

325,135

173,075

Deferred tax assets

7,656

4,827

Other assets

209,114

136,060


3,252,805

2,730,145

Liabilities:



Notes payable

646,606

445,841

Accounts payable and accrued liabilities

255,852

214,580

Operating lease liabilities

122,153

118,835

Estimated title losses

524,473

511,534

Deferred tax liabilities

53,323

28,266


1,602,407

1,319,056

Stockholders' equity:



Common Stock and additional paid-in capital

520,243

358,721

Retained earnings

1,145,415

1,089,484

Accumulated other comprehensive loss

(21,908)

(43,397)

Treasury stock

(2,666)

(2,666)

Stockholders' equity attributable to Stewart

1,641,084

1,402,142

Noncontrolling interests

9,314

8,947

Total stockholders' equity

1,650,398

1,411,089


3,252,805

2,730,145




Number of shares outstanding (000)

30,223

27,764

Book value per share

54.30

50.50

STEWART INFORMATION SERVICES CORPORATION

SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In thousands of dollars)


Quarter Ended:

December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

668,425

111,920

-

780,345


562,698

86,998

-

649,696

Investment income

14,020

23

-

14,043


14,511

27

-

14,538

Net realized and unrealized
(losses) gains

(3,750)

-

(85)

(3,835)


2,760

-

(1,061)

1,699


678,695

111,943

(85)

790,553


579,969

87,025

(1,061)

665,933

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

274,648

-

-

274,648


230,724

-

-

230,724

Employee costs

204,705

17,213

3,436

225,354


181,436

14,667

3,315

199,418

Other operating expenses

109,592

84,174

1,253

195,019


92,580

65,124

1,367

159,071

Title losses and related claims

22,967

-

-

22,967


20,656

-

-

20,656

Depreciation and amortization

8,300

6,666

242

15,208


8,921

6,301

327

15,549

Interest

456

-

5,176

5,632


420

1

4,726

5,147


620,668

108,053

10,107

738,828


534,737

86,093

9,735

630,565

Income (loss) before taxes

58,027

3,890

(10,192)

51,725


45,232

932

(10,796)

35,368

Year Ended:

December 31, 2025


December 31, 2024


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total


Title

Real
Estate
Solutions

Corporate

Total

Revenues:










Operating revenues

2,420,046

438,255

-

2,858,301


2,063,553

358,559

-

2,422,112

Investment income

57,663

113

-

57,776


55,256

114

-

55,370

Net realized and unrealized gains
(losses)

4,309

-

1,250

5,559


14,146

-

(1,209)

12,937


2,482,018

438,368

1,250

2,921,636


2,132,955

358,673

(1,209)

2,490,419

Expenses:










Amounts retained by agencies

1,047,660

-

-

1,047,660


864,807

-

-

864,807

Employee costs

754,339

62,479

13,776

830,594


677,378

54,572

13,455

745,405

Other operating expenses

381,832

327,668

5,126

714,626


339,950

258,827

5,182

603,959

Title losses and related claims

81,668

-

-

81,668


80,411

-

-

80,411

Depreciation and amortization

33,712

26,239

1,119

61,070


35,047

25,104

1,461

61,612

Interest

1,721

3

18,720

20,444


1,584

9

18,321

19,914


2,300,932

416,389

38,741

2,756,062


1,999,177

338,512

38,419

2,376,108

Income (loss) before taxes

181,086

21,979

(37,491)

165,574


133,778

20,161

(39,628)

114,311

Appendix A
Non-GAAP Adjustments

Management uses a variety of financial and operational measurements other than its financial statements prepared in accordance with United States Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) to analyze its performance. These include: (1) adjusted revenues, which are reported revenues adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses and (2) adjusted pretax income and adjusted net income, which are reported pretax income and reported net income after earnings from noncontrolling interests, respectively, adjusted for net realized and unrealized gains and losses, acquired intangible asset amortization, and office closure costs and severance expenses. Adjusted diluted earnings per share (adjusted diluted EPS) is calculated using adjusted net income divided by the diluted average weighted outstanding shares. Adjusted pretax margin is calculated using adjusted pretax income divided by adjusted total revenues. Management views these measures as important performance measures of core profitability for its operations and as key components of its internal financial reporting. Management believes investors benefit from having access to the same financial measures that management uses.

Below are reconciliations of the non-GAAP financial measures used by management to the most directly comparable GAAP measures for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 (dollars in millions, except shares, per share amounts and pretax margins, and amounts may not add as presented due to rounding).



Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,



2025

2024

% Chg


2025

2024

% Chg











Total revenues

790.6

665.9

19 %


2,921.6

2,490.4

17 %


Non-GAAP revenue adjustment:









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

3.8

(1.7)



(5.6)

(12.9)



Adjusted total revenues

794.4

664.2

20 %


2,916.1

2,477.5

18 %

Net realized and unrealized (losses) gains:








Net unrealized (losses) gains on equity securities
fair value changes

(4.7)

1.4



5.2

12.6


Net gains (losses) on sale of securities
investments

4.9

(0.2)



4.4

-


Losses on disposal of subsidiaries

(2.9)

(0.8)



(2.9)

(0.8)


Net (losses) gains from acquisition liability
adjustments

(1.0)

2.4



(2.0)

2.4


Losses from impairment of investments

(0.1)

(1.1)



(0.2)

(1.2)


Other items, net

-

-



1.0

(0.1)


Total

(3.8)

1.7



5.6

12.9












Pretax income

51.7

35.4

46 %


165.6

114.3

45 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

3.8

(1.7)



(5.6)

(12.9)



Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.4

8.5



33.5

33.6



Office closure and severance expenses

3.5

5.1



4.5

7.8



Adjusted pretax income

67.5

47.3

43 %


198.1

142.8

39 %


GAAP pretax margin

6.5 %

5.3 %



5.7 %

4.6 %



Adjusted pretax margin

8.5 %

7.1 %



6.8 %

5.8 %












Net income attributable to Stewart

36.3

22.7

60 %


115.5

73.3

58 %


Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:









Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

3.8

(1.7)



(5.6)

(12.9)



Acquired intangible asset amortization

8.4

8.5



33.5

33.6



Office closure and severance expenses

3.5

5.1



4.5

7.8



Net tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments

(4.1)

(3.1)



(8.4)

(7.4)



Non-GAAP adjustments, after taxes

11.7

8.8



24.0

21.1



Adjusted net income attributable to Stewart

47.9

31.5

52 %


139.6

94.4

48 %











Diluted average shares outstanding (000)

29,060

28,277



28,560

28,129



GAAP net income per share

1.25

0.80



4.05

2.61



Adjusted net income per share

1.65

1.12



4.89

3.35



Quarter Ended December 31,


Year Ended December 31,


2025

2024

% Chg


2025

2024

% Chg









Title Segment:
















Revenues

678.7

580.0

17 %


2,482.0

2,133.0

16 %

Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

3.8

(2.8)



(4.3)

(14.1)


Adjusted revenues

682.4

577.2

18 %


2,477.7

2,118.8

17 %

Pretax income

58.0

45.2

28 %


181.1

133.8

35 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustments:








Net realized and unrealized losses (gains)

3.8

(2.8)



(4.3)

(14.1)


Acquired intangible asset amortization

2.8

3.0



11.2

11.5


Office closure and severance expenses

3.5

5.1



4.4

7.8


Adjusted pretax income

68.1

50.5

35 %


192.3

138.9

38 %

GAAP pretax margin

8.5 %

7.8 %



7.3 %

6.3 %


Adjusted pretax margin

10.0 %

8.8 %



7.8 %

6.6 %


Real Estate Solutions Segment:
















Revenues

111.9

87.0

29 %


438.3

358.6

22 %









Pretax income

3.9

0.9

317 %


22.0

20.2

9 %

Non-GAAP pretax adjustment:








Acquired intangible asset amortization

5.6

5.5



22.4

22.2


Severance expenses

-

-



0.1

-


Adjusted pretax income

9.5

6.5

47 %


44.5

42.3

5 %

GAAP pretax margin

3.5 %

1.1 %



5.0 %

5.6 %


Adjusted pretax margin

8.5 %

7.4 %



10.1 %

11.8 %


SOURCE Stewart Information Services Corporation

© 2026 PR Newswire
