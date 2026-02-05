

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - The Australian dollar weakened against other major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Australian dollar fell to 2-day lows of 109.09 against the yen and 1.6944 against the euro, from yesterday's closing quotes of 109.78 and 1.6872, respectively.



Against the U.S. and the Canadian dollars, the aussie slipped to 2-day lows of 0.6959 and 0.9521 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 0.6998 and 0.9562, respectively.



The aussie edged down to 1.1637 against the NZ dollar, from Wednesday's closing value of 1.1656.



If the aussie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 106.0 against the yen, 1.72 against the euro, 0.68 against the greenback, 0.94 against the loonie and 1.14 against the kiwi.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News