

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Vestas Wind Systems A/S (VWDRY.PK) revealed a profit for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at GBP778 million, or GBP0.77 per share. This compares with GBP499 million, or GBP0.49 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 8.8% to GBP18.822 billion from GBP17.295 billion last year.



Vestas Wind Systems A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



