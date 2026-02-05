

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The New Zealand dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The NZ dollar fell to a 9-day low of 0.5977 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 0.6004.



Against the yen and the euro, the kiwi slid to a 2-day low of 93.72 and a 3-day low of 1.9728 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 93.72 and 1.9665, respectively.



If the kiwi extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 0.58 against the greenback, 91.00 against the yen and 2.00 against the euro.



