

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Ricoh Company, Ltd. (RICOY) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY46.844 billion, or JPY82.18 per share. This compares with JPY27.854 billion, or JPY47.13 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.6% to JPY1.882 trillion from JPY1.835 trillion last year.



Ricoh Company, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY46.844 Bln. vs. JPY27.854 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY82.18 vs. JPY47.13 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.882 Tn vs. JPY1.835 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 107.16 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 2.600 T



