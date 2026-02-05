

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - The Canadian dollar weakened against most major currencies in the Asian session on Thursday.



The Canadian dollar fell to a 3-day low of 1.3693 against the U.S. dollar, from yesterday's closing value of 1.3664.



Against the yen and the euro, the loonie edged down to 114.49 and 1.6138 from Wednesday's closing quotes of 114.81 and 1.6132, respectively.



If the loonie extends its downtrend, it is likely to find support around 1.38 against the greenback, 113.00 against the yen and 1.63 against the euro.



