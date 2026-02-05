

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (AMKBF.PK) released earnings for full year that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's earnings came in at $2.725 billion, or $178 per share. This compares with $6.109 billion, or $387 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.7% to $53.988 billion from $55.482 billion last year.



A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $2.725 Bln. vs. $6.109 Bln. last year. -EPS: $178 vs. $387 last year. -Revenue: $53.988 Bln vs. $55.482 Bln last year.



