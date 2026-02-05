

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Evolution AB (EVGGF) revealed earnings for fourth quarter of EUR533.85 million



The company's earnings came in at EUR533.85 million, or EUR1.54 per share. This compares with EUR377.10 million, or EUR1.83 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 3.7% to EUR514.20 million from EUR533.85 million last year.



Evolution AB earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR533.85 Mln. vs. EUR377.10 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.54 vs. EUR1.83 last year. -Revenue: EUR514.20 Mln vs. EUR533.85 Mln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News