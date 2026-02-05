

LANDSBERG AM LECH (dpa-AFX) - Rational AG (RTLLF.PK), a manufacturer of commercial and industrial kitchen equipment, on Thursday reported preliminary fourth-quarter sales revenue of 341 million euros, up 7% from a year earlier.



For the full year, sales revenue increased 6% to 1.260 billion euros from 1.193 billion euros in 2024. Adjusted for negative currency effects, revenue growth was 8%.



The company said its two largest regions-Europe excluding Germany and North America-were key drivers of growth in 2025, with sales rising 9% and 8%, respectively. In North America, Rational said it again outperformed the broader weak market trend. Latin America posted a 6% increase in sales, while Germany recorded growth of 4%. In contrast, Asia saw sales decline around 11% from the previous year.



EBIT, or earnings before financial result and taxes, rose 6% to 333 million euros from the prior year.



