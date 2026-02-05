Studsvik AB: Studsvik's Year-end Report 2025

Strong cash flow and new business in a growing market
Fourth Quarter
January - December
Events during the quarter
- During the quarter RoPower Nuclear SA chose Studsvik's Core Management System 5 (CMS5) as its methodology to support Romania's first Small Modular Reactor (SMR) project. Studsvik also strengthened its collaboration with a South Korean customer for licensing and use of the inDRUM technology in South Korea.
- Studsvik signed a long-term service agreement with KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF) in South Korea and the Belgian nuclear research center SCK CEN during the quarter. The contract includes irradiated fuel performance testing and analysis, to support KNF's development of advanced nuclear fuel technologies for flexible operation of nuclear power plants
- For the Fuel, Materials & Waste Technology business area, the quarter and the full year were one of the best to date. The quarter's sales increase is due to progress in customer projects, positive productivity development and a favourable product mix.
- At the Extraordinary General Meeting held on 12 December, Anders Bergdahl was elected to the Board of Directors. In addition, the meeting authorised the Board of Directors to resolve on issues of new shares corresponding to a maximum of 10 per cent of the total outstanding shares. At an Extraordinary General Meeting held on 23 January 2026, Julia Pyke and Adam Rodman were elected to the Board of Directors.
- The Board of Directors proposes, to the annual general meeting (AGM), a change in capital allocation to support a pro-growth agenda, as a result no dividend is proposed to be distributed to the shareholders for the fiscal year 2025.
The Group in summary
Q4
Jan-Dec
2025
2024
2025
2024
Net sales, SEK million
222.9
247.4
883.3
893.1
Operating profit, SEK million
18.4
1.6
68.6
26.8
Operating margin, %
8.2
0.7
7.8
3.0
Profit after tax, SEK million
15.0
-1.3
37.3
9.6
Free cash flow, SEK million
42.7
-18.8
98.3
-78.1
Net debt, SEK million
65.1
132.2
65.1
132.2
Net debt/equity ratio, %
16.8
32.8
16.8
32.8
Profit per share after tax, SEK
1.83
-0.16
4.54
1.17
Equity per share, SEK
47.09
49.03
47.09
49.03
For further information, please contact:
Peter Teske, Chief Financial Officer, tel. +46 (0)155-22 10 00
Facts about Studsvik
Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 6 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.
This information is information that Studsvik AB (publ.) is obliged to disclose pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation and the Securities Markets Act. The information was released for public disclosure, through the agency of the contact person above, on February 5, 2026, at 08:00 am (CET).
