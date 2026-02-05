Studsvik AB: Studsvik Nuclear AB signs multi-year service agreement with KEPCO Nuclear Fuel and the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN)

Studsvik Nuclear AB has signed a long-term service agreement with KEPCO Nuclear Fuel (KNF) in South Korea and the Belgian Nuclear Research Centre (SCK CEN). The contract includes a comprehensive program of performance testing of irradiated HANA Fuel and analysis to support KNF's development of advanced nuclear fuel technologies for flexible operation of nuclear power plants.

The scope of work covers both pre- and post-irradiation examinations (PIE) as well as power ramp testing, making optimal use of the available hot-cell facilities and BR2 reactor at respectively Studsvik AB in Sweden and at SCK CEN in Belgium. The program will start at the end of 2025 and run through 2030.

The results will contribute to further improving nuclear fuel design and performance. We are pleased to continue our collaboration with KNF and SCK CEN and to support the advancement of next-generation nuclear fuel technology.

"We hope that our collaborative program yields meaningful results and makes a positive contribution to our institutions and the wider industry", says Jeun Ji Hoon, Project Manager, KEPCO Nuclear Fuel.

"We are proud that BR2 and our hot cells serve as key assets supporting KEPCO in introducing innovations safely", says Ivan Horvatovic, Business Developer, SCK CEN.

"This agreement reflects Studsvik's long-standing commitment to advancing nuclear fuel technologies together with world-class partners. By combining our complementary capabilities, we strengthen the foundations for safer, more efficient and future-ready nuclear energy", says Joakim Lundström, Business Developer and Head of Sales, Studsvik Nuclear AB.

About Studsvik

Studsvik offers a range of advanced technical services to the global nuclear power industry. Studsvik's business focus areas are fuel and materials technology, reactor analysis software, decontamination and radiation protection as well as technical platforms for handling, conditioning and volume reduction of radioactive waste. The company has more than 75 years' experience of nuclear technology and radiological services. Studsvik has approx. 540 employees in 7 countries and the company's shares are listed on Nasdaq Stockholm.