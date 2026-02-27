

SEOUL (dpa-AFX) - Korea Electric Power Corp. (KEP) reported Thursday higher net profit in its fourth quarter, but operating income declined amid nearly flat sales. Profit and sales plunged sequentially.



In the overnight trading the shares were losing around 7.5 percent to trade at $20.63.



In South Korea, the shares were down around 7.6 percent, at 58,500.00 won.



In the quarter, net income attributable to shareholders of parent company climbed 37.5 percent to 1.40 trillion Korean won from 1.02 trillion won last year.



Operating income, meanwhile, fell 18 percent to 1.98 trillion won from 2.42 trillion won a year ago.



Sales for the quarter were 23.69 trillion won, up 0.7 percent from 23.53 trillion won last year.



Sequentially, net income declined 62.8% and operating income dropped 64.9% with a 14.1% decline in sales.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News