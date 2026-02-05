Aktia Pankki Oyj: Insider information: Aktia Bank Plc writes down Taaleri-related intangible assets and part of goodwill as a result of clarified strategic priorities

Aktia Bank Plc

Insider information

5 February 2026 at 7:30 a.m.

Insider information: Aktia Bank Plc writes down Taaleri-related intangible assets and part of goodwill as a result of clarified strategic priorities

Aktia Bank Plc continues to implement its strategy by investing in growth in prioritised strategic customer segments, products, and comprehensive solutions. Aktia has made a reassessment of the value of its intangible assets and an impairment test for goodwill related to the acquisition of Taaleri Plc's wealth management operations in 2021. The reassessment entails an impairment of Taaleri-related intangible assets of EUR 22.3 million. In addition, an impairment of EUR 47.7 million, or approximately 59%, is made on the Taaleri-related goodwill. The impairments will affect Aktia's reported results for the fourth quarter of 2025, but not the comparable result.

Aktia's objective is to be a leading wealth manager empowered by a strong banking heritage. According to the strategy, Aktia aims for growth among Premium and Private Banking customers as well as small and medium-sized enterprises. Aktia has long had a unique position in these customer groups and offers a comprehensive combination of wealth management, banking and life insurance services. In addition, the company strives for growth among institutions, where increased international sales of emerging market fixed income funds are a priority. At the same time, the importance of, among other things, closed private equity and transaction-based investment solutions is decreasing. Thus, the above-mentioned impairment needs have been identified with regard to the revenue expectations of former Taaleri customers and the value of future cash flows attributable to Taaleri-related parts of the operations.

"With the acquisition of Taaleri, Aktia gained customers, expertise and business operations that have generated revenue for the Group. However, both the market situation and interest rate environment have changed since the acquisition. Our strategic choices and strong growth ambitions are today primarily based on the development of Aktia's long-term areas of strength, such as comprehensive allocation solutions and cutting-edge expertise in fixed income investments. We will focus especially on international sales", says Aktia's CEO Anssi Huhta.

"In the assessment of intangible assets and goodwill, we have found that the growth expectations related to the operations that became part of the Group with the Taaleri acquisition are no longer at the same level. Changes in regulation have also had a negative impact on earnings opportunities for certain former Taaleri products. An impairment need has thus been identified," concludes Aktia's CFO Sakari Järvelä.

The impairments do not affect Aktia's comparable results and have no effect on the Common Equity Tier 1 capital ratio (CET1).

The Financial Statement Release for 2025 will be published on 5 February 2026 at 8:00 a.m.

Aktia Bank Plc

Further information:

Oscar Taimitarha, Director, Investor Relations, Tel. +358 40 562 2315, Email ir (at) aktia.fi

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Mass media

www.aktia.com

Aktia is a Finnish asset manager, bank and life insurer that has been creating wealth and wellbeing from one generation to the next for 200 years. We serve our customers in digital channels everywhere and face-to-face in our offices in the Helsinki, Turku, Tampere, Vaasa and Oulu regions. Our award-winning asset management business sells investment funds internationally. We employ approximately 850 people around Finland. Aktia's gross assets under management (AuM) on 30 September 2025 amounted to EUR 16.3 billion, and the balance sheet total was EUR 12.3 billion. Aktia's shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd (AKTIA). aktia.com.