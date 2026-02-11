Taaleri Oyj: Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a new performance period 2026-2028 for the company's Performance Share Plan

11.2.2026 08:05:01 EET | Taaleri Oyj | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

TAALERI PLC | STOCK EXCHANGE RELASE | 11 February 2026 AT 08:05 (EET)

Taaleri Plc's Board of Directors resolved on a new performance period 2026-2028 for the company's Performance Share Plan

The Board of Directors of Taaleri Plc established a Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 in 2024 for the company's key employees. The Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 includes three performance periods, covering the calendar years 2025-2027, 2026-2028 and 2027-2029. The key terms of the Performance Share Plan 2025-2029 were published by stock exchange release on 12 December 2024.

The Board of Directors of Taaleri has resolved on the target group, the amount of the possible rewards and the performance criteria for the performance period 2026-2028.

During the performance period 2026-2028 the target group has an opportunity to earn Taaleri shares based on performance. The performance criteria of the plan are tied to Continuing Earnings and Absolute Total Shareholder Return (TSR). The potential rewards from the plan will be paid after the end of the performance period.

The value of the rewards to be paid on the basis of the performance period 2026-2028 corresponds to a maximum total of 200,000 shares of Taaleri Plc, including also the proportion to be paid in cash. The target group in the performance period 2026-2028 consists of approximately 13 key employees, including some members of the Executive Management Team, excluding the CEO.

The potential reward will be paid partly in Taaleri's shares and partly in cash. The cash proportion of the reward is intended to cover taxes and statutory social security contributions arising from the reward to the participant. As a rule, no reward will be paid if employment or director contract terminates before the reward payment.

The Executive Management Team member must hold 50 per cent of the received shares, until the value of the Executive Management Team member's total shareholding in Taaleri equals to 50 per cent of their annual base salary for the calendar year preceding the payment of the reward. Such number of Taaleri shares must be held as long as the membership in the Executive Management Team continues.

Taaleri Plc

Board of Directors

For further information, please contact:

Ilkka Laurila, CEO, tel. +358 40 076 1360, ilkka.laurila@taaleri.com

Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Principal media

taaleri.com

