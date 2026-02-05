

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (SQNXF) released a profit for its nine months that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings totaled JPY25.607 billion, or JPY70.97 per share. This compares with JPY24.718 billion, or JPY68.64 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 13.3% to JPY215.455 billion from JPY248.519 billion last year.



Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY25.607 Bln. vs. JPY24.718 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY70.97 vs. JPY68.64 last year. -Revenue: JPY215.455 Bln vs. JPY248.519 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 74.90 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 280.000 B



