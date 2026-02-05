

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - LG Corp. (003550.KS) reported fourth quarter net loss from continuing operation before income tax of 38.0 billion Korean won compared to a loss of 250.85 billion won, prior year. Net loss attributable to shareholders of parent company was 362.9 billion won, compared to a loss of 391.7 billion won. Operating loss was 421.7 billion won compared to a loss of 241.9 billion won, previous year.



Fourth quarter sales were 1.52 trillion won compared to 1.78 trillion won, down 14.6% from previous year.



Shares of LG Corp. are currently trading at 92,800 won, down 0.75%.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News