Full-Year Highlights

Sales $34.0 billion, up 3% YoY, underlying sales up 2%

Operating profit $8.9 billion, adjusted operating profit $10.1 billion, up 4%

Operating profit margin 26.3%; adjusted operating profit margin 29.8%

EPS $14.61; adjusted EPS $16.46, up 6% YoY

Operating cash flow of $10.4 billion, up 10% YoY

Total project backlog of $10.0 billion

Returned $7.4 billion to shareholders through dividends and share repurchases

Fourth-Quarter Highlights

Sales $8.8 billion, up 6% YoY, underlying sales up 3%

Operating profit $2.0 billion, adjusted operating profit $2.6 billion, up 4%

Operating profit margin 23.0%; adjusted operating profit margin 29.5%

EPS $3.26; adjusted EPS $4.20, up 6% YoY

Operating cash flow of $3.0 billion, up 8% YoY

2026 Guidance

First-quarter 2026 adjusted EPS guidance $4.20 $4.30, represents 6%-9% growth or 3%-6% ex FX

Full-year 2026 adjusted EPS guidance $17.40 $17.90, represents 6%-9% growth or 5%-8% ex FX

Linde plc (Nasdaq: LIN) today reported fourth-quarter 2025 net income of $1,530 million and diluted earnings per share of $3.26, down 11% and 9%, respectively. Excluding Linde AG purchase accounting impacts and restructuring charge impacts, adjusted net income was $1,968 million, up 4% versus prior year. Adjusted earnings per share was $4.20, 6% above prior year.

Linde's sales for the fourth quarter were $8,764 million, up 6% versus prior year. Compared to prior year, underlying sales increased 3% from 2% price attainment and 1% volumes, primarily from project startups. In addition, acquisitions increased sales by 1%.

Fourth-quarter operating profit was $2,018 million. Adjusted operating profit of $2,585 million was up 4% versus prior year led by higher price and continued productivity initiatives across all segments. Adjusted operating profit margin of 29.5% was 40 basis points below prior year.

Fourth-quarter operating cash flow of $3,030 million increased 8% versus prior year. After capital expenditures of $1,458 million, free cash flow was $1,572 million. During the quarter, the company returned $2,085 million to shareholders through dividends and stock repurchases, net of issuances.

For full-year 2025, sales were $34.0 billion, up 3% versus 2024. Compared to prior year, sales increased 3% from 2% price attainment and 1% bolt-on acquisitions, while volumes remained stable. Operating profit was $8.9 billion and adjusted operating profit was $10.1 billion, 4% above prior year. Adjusted operating profit margin was 29.8% of sales, 30 basis points higher than 2024. Diluted earnings per share was $14.61 and adjusted diluted earnings per share was $16.46, up 6% versus prior year.

In 2025, Linde generated strong operating cash flow of $10.4 billion. The company invested $5.3 billion in capital expenditures and returned $7.4 billion to shareholders in the form of dividends and share buybacks, net of issuances.

Commenting on the financial results and business outlook, Chief Executive Officer Sanjiv Lamba said, "Linde delivered another year of resilient performance, with operating profit, cash flow and backlog each exceeding $10 billion. Operating margins expanded to 29.8%, ROC reached 24.2% and EPS grew 6%. These results underscore the strength of our operating model and the exceptional execution by the Linde team worldwide."

Lamba continued, "With disciplined capital allocation, strong network density and an increasing project pipeline, Linde is well positioned to capture high-quality wins in 2026 and continue to create shareholder value regardless of macroeconomic uncertainties."

For the full year 2026, the company expects adjusted diluted earnings per share to be in the range of $17.40 to $17.90, up 6% to 9% versus prior year or 5% to 8% when excluding estimated currency tailwinds. Full-year capital expenditures are expected to be in the range of $5.0 billion to $5.5 billion to support operating growth requirements, including the contractual sale of gas backlog. For the first quarter of 2026, adjusted earnings per share is expected to be in the range of $4.20 to $4.30, up 6% to 9% above prior-year quarter or 3% to 6% when assumed estimated favorable currency of 3%.

Fourth-Quarter 2025 Results by Segment

Americas sales of $3,884 million were up 8% versus prior year. Compared with fourth quarter 2024, underlying sales increased 4%, driven by 3% higher pricing and 1% higher volumes, primarily in the electronics end market. Operating profit of $1,202 million was 30.9% of sales.

APAC (Asia Pacific) sales of $1,726 million were up 3% versus prior year. Compared with fourth quarter 2024, underlying sales increased 2%, driven by 2% higher volumes, primarily in the electronics and chemicals energy end markets, including project start-ups. Operating profit of $502 million was 29.1% of sales.

EMEA (Europe, Middle East Africa) sales of $2,178 million were up 6% versus prior year. Compared with fourth quarter 2024, underlying sales decreased 2%, as 1% higher pricing was more than offset by 3% lower volumes, mainly in the chemicals energy end market. Operating profit of $772 million was 35.4% of sales.

Linde Engineering sales were $615 million, down 2% versus prior year, and operating profit was $103 million or 16.7% of sales. Order intake for the quarter was $434 million and third-party sale of equipment backlog was $2.7 billion.

About Linde

Linde is a leading global industrial gases and engineering company with 2025 sales of $34 billion. We live our mission of making our world more productive every day by providing high-quality solutions, technologies and services which are making our customers more successful and helping to sustain, decarbonize and protect our planet. Linde serves a variety of end markets such as chemicals energy, food beverage, electronics, healthcare, manufacturing, metals and mining. Linde's industrial gases and technologies are used in countless applications, enabling space exploration and launch technologies, delivering ultra-high-purity and specialty gases for semiconductor manufacturing, providing life-saving medical oxygen and enabling clean hydrogen production and carbon capture to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. Linde also delivers state-of-the-art gas processing solutions to support customer growth, efficiency improvements and emissions reductions.

For more information about the company and its products and services, please visit www.linde.com

Adjusted amounts, free cash flow and return on capital are non-GAAP measures. See the attachments for a summary of non-GAAP reconciliations and calculations for adjusted amounts.

Attachments: Summary Non-GAAP Reconciliations, Statements of Income, Balance Sheets, Statements of Cash Flows, Segment Information and Appendix: Non-GAAP Measures and Reconciliations.

*Note: We are providing adjusted earnings per share ("EPS") guidance for 2026. This is a non-GAAP financial measure that represents diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (a GAAP measure) but excludes the impact of certain items that we believe are not representative of our underlying business performance, such as cost reduction and other charges, the impact of potential divestitures or other potentially significant items. Given the uncertainty of timing and magnitude of such items, we cannot provide a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP adjusted EPS guidance and the corresponding GAAP EPS measure without unreasonable effort.

Forward-looking Statements

This document contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements are identified by terms and phrases such as: anticipate, believe, intend, estimate, expect, continue, should, could, may, plan, project, predict, will, potential, forecast, and similar expressions. They are based on management's reasonable expectations and assumptions as of the date the statements are made but involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the performance of stock markets generally; developments in worldwide and national economies and other international events and circumstances, including trade conflicts and tariffs; changes in foreign currencies and in interest rates; the cost and availability of electric power, natural gas and other raw materials; the ability to achieve price increases to offset cost increases; catastrophic events including natural disasters, epidemics, pandemics such as COVID-19, and acts of war and terrorism; the ability to attract, hire, and retain qualified personnel; the impact of changes in financial accounting standards; the impact of changes in pension plan liabilities; the impact of tax, environmental, healthcare and other legislation and government regulation in jurisdictions in which the company operates; the cost and outcomes of investigations, litigation and regulatory proceedings; the impact of potential unusual or non-recurring items; continued timely development and market acceptance of new products and applications; the impact of competitive products and pricing; future financial and operating performance of major customers and industries served; the impact of information technology system failures, network disruptions and breaches in data security; and the effectiveness and speed of integrating new acquisitions into the business. These risks and uncertainties may cause future results or circumstances to differ materially from adjusted projections, estimates or other forward-looking statements.

Linde plc assumes no obligation to update or provide revisions to any forward-looking statement in response to changing circumstances. The above listed risks and uncertainties are further described in Item 1A. Risk Factors in Linde plc's Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024 filed with the SEC on February 25, 2025 which should be reviewed carefully. Please consider Linde plc's forward-looking statements in light of those risks.

