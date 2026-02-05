Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Powermax Minerals Inc. (CSE: PMAX) (OTCQB: PWMXF) (FSE: T23) ("Powermax" or the "Company") is pleased to announce assay results from stream sediment samples collected during the Phase 2 exploration program at its Cameron Rare Earth Element (REE) Project, located in the Kamloops Mining Division, British Columbia.

Phase 2 Stream Sediment Assay Results

Phase 2 stream sediment sampling returned anomalous rare earth element values across multiple drainage catchments at the Cameron REE Project. Analytical results from all samples indicate elevated light rare earth oxides (LREO), heavy rare earth oxides (HREO), and total rare earth oxides (TREO), confirming the effectiveness of stream sediment geochemistry as a vectoring tool for REE mineralization.

Phase 2 Stream Sediment Assay Ranges (All Samples):

LREO: ranging from 178.6 ppm to 47,980.5 ppm

HREO: ranging from 49.0 ppm to 9,537.3 ppm

TREO: ranging from 227.7 ppm to 57,517.8 ppm

Several drainage systems returned coherent multi-element REE anomalies, including enrichment in both light and heavy rare earth elements. The strength and spatial clustering of these anomalies suggest proximal bedrock sources upstream and highlight priority target areas for follow-up geological mapping, soil sampling, and potential trenching or drill testing, subject to permitting. Also, the consistently high eTh/K ratios (>10) further support the presence of Th-rich accessory minerals such as monazite or xenotime being eroded and transported into the creek, highlighting the likelihood of unexposed or under-sampled REE-bearing source rocks within the catchment.

Paul Gorman, Chief Executive Officer of Powermax Minerals Inc., commented:

"The Phase 2 stream sediment assay results further validate our systematic exploration approach at the Cameron Rare Earth Element Project. The broad range of elevated LREO, HREO, and TREO values across multiple drainage catchments highlights the extent and consistency of REE anomalies and confirms stream sediment geochemistry as an effective tool for defining priority target areas. These results will be integrated with our soil and rock samples datasets which is being processed and will be released as soon as possible."

Figure 1 Showing sediment samples REE assays with Th/K ratio

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/11633/282795_8a70292bd49d9a64_001full.jpg

Sampling and Analytical Methods

Stream sediment samples were collected from active drainage systems and sieved to less than 18 mesh (0.0394 inches). Samples were submitted to AGAT Laboratories Ltd., Calgary, Alberta, an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited independent laboratory, for preparation and analysis using the 201-380 Metals Package. Quality assurance and quality control procedures included the insertion of field duplicates.

Qualified Person

The technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Afzaal Pirzada, P.Geo., who is a director of the Company and a Qualified Person under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Powermax Minerals Inc.

Powermax Minerals Inc. is a Canadian mineral exploration company focused on advancing rare earth element projects. The Company holds an option to acquire the Cameron REE Property, comprising three mineral claims totaling approximately 2,984 hectares in British Columbia. Powermax also optioned to acquire the Atikokan REE Property, consisting of 455 unpatented mining claims in NW Ontario. Powermax also optioned to acquire the 5178 hectare Pinard REE in Northern Ontario. Powermax also owns a 100% interest in the Ogden Bear Lodge Project, in Crook County, Wyoming.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain 'forward-looking statements' within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and assumptions of management and are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause actual results, performance, or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Such statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding potential mineralization, exploration plans, timing of activities, and future exploration results. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Powermax Minerals Inc. disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Market Regulator (as defined in CSE policies) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

