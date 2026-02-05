

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation (FUJIY) released earnings for its nine months that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY193.375 billion, or JPY160.34 per share. This compares with JPY181.539 billion, or JPY150.59 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 4.4% to JPY2.429 trillion from JPY2.327 trillion last year.



FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY193.375 Bln. vs. JPY181.539 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY160.34 vs. JPY150.59 last year. -Revenue: JPY2.429 Tn vs. JPY2.327 Tn last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: JPY 219.45 Full year revenue guidance: JPY 3.300 T



