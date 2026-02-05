

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Tuesday, Carrier Global Corp. (CARR) initiated its adjusted earnings and sales guidance for the full-year 2026.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings of about $2.80 per share on sales and organic sales growth between flat and low-single-digits.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $2.88 per share on revenue growth of 2.89 percent to $22.61 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company said full year guidance assumes the divestiture of Riello to conclude by the end of the first quarter of 2026, reflecting a year-over-year headwind of about $350 million sales and about $0.03 adjusted earnings per share.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, CARR is trading on the NYSE at $60.80, down $2.86 or 4.49 percent.



