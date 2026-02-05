

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The Cigna Group (CI) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled $1.234 billion, or $4.64 per share. This compares with $1.424 billion, or $5.13 per share, last year.



Excluding items, The Cigna Group reported adjusted earnings of $2.148 billion or $8.08 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 10.4% to $72.472 billion from $65.649 billion last year.



The Cigna Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $1.234 Bln. vs. $1.424 Bln. last year. -EPS: $4.64 vs. $5.13 last year. -Revenue: $72.472 Bln vs. $65.649 Bln last year.



