

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Carrier Global Corp (CARR) announced earnings for fourth quarter that Dropped, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $53 million, or $0.06 per share. This compares with $2.551 billion, or $2.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 6.0% to $4.837 billion from $5.148 billion last year.



Carrier Global Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



For the fourth quarter, the company reported net earnings from continuing operations of $28 million, or $0.03 per share, compared with a net loss of $48 million, or $0.05 per share, in the same period last year.



Excluding items, earnings from continuing operations were $285 million, or $0.34 per share, as against the prior year's $492 million, or $0.54 per share.



