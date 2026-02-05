Ares Management Corporation: Ares Announces Record Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 U.S. Direct Lending Origination Activity

Record $19.4 Billion in New Commitments Closed in the Fourth Quarter and, $55.0 Billion Closed in the 12 Months Ended December 31, 2025

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) announced today that Ares Credit funds (collectively "Ares") closed record U.S. direct lending commitments of approximately $19.4 billion across 119 transactions during the fourth quarter of 2025 and approximately $55.0 billion across 358 transactions in the 12 months ended December 31, 2025. Below is a description of selected transactions that Ares closed during the fourth quarter of 2025.

Concert Golf Partners / Bain Capital

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Bain Capital's acquisition of Concert Golf Partners. Concert Golf Partners is a leading private golf club owner and operator with a portfolio of clubs located throughout the U.S.

Ecowaste Solutions / Kinderhook Industries

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Kinderhook's continued growth plans for Ecowaste Solutions. Ecowaste Solutions is a regional provider of solid waste collection services for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

Evermark, LLC / Yellow Wood Partners

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support the merger of Suave Brands Company and Elida Beauty (both existing Yellow Wood and Ares portfolio companies) to create Evermark, LLC. Evermark is a leading global platform of iconic brands across hair care, skin care, body care, and personal essentials.

Moderna, Inc

Ares served as an administrative agent, sole lead arranger and sole bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support continued growth plans for Moderna. Moderna is a biotechnology company focused on advancing messenger RNA ("mRNA") medicines.

Pike Corporation / TPG

Ares served as an administrative agent, joint lead arranger and joint bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support TPG's acquisition of Pike Corporation. Pike Corporation is among the nation's leading providers of turn-key infrastructure solutions, including construction and engineering for electric distribution, transmission and substation, renewables and distributed energy resources, and telecommunications services.

Quirch Foods Holdings, LLC / Palladium Equity Partners

Ares served as administrative agent, lead arranger and lead bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support continued growth plans for Quirch Foods Holdings. Quirch Foods Holdings is one of the largest privately held specialty food distributors in North America.

Surescripts, LLC / TPG Inc.

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support TPG's recapitalization of Surescripts. Surescripts is a leading healthcare network in the US, providing e-prescription routing, patient eligibility checks, medication history, and other ancillary services.

Webster Industries & Renold / MPE Partners

Ares served as an administrative agent, lead arranger, and bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to support Webster Industries, an existing portfolio company of MPE Partners, in its take-private acquisition of Renold plc. Webster Industries & Renold are designers and manufacturers of premium industrial chain, engineered class sprockets, torque transmission products, and other complementary material handling and power transmission solutions across a diverse set of end markets.

About Ares Management Corporation

Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES) is a leading global alternative investment manager offering clients complementary primary and secondary investment solutions across the credit, real estate, private equity and infrastructure asset classes. We seek to advance our stakeholders' long-term goals by providing flexible capital that supports businesses and creates value for our investors and within our communities. By collaborating across our investment groups, we aim to generate consistent and attractive investment returns throughout market cycles. As of December 31, 2025, Ares Management Corporation's global platform had over $622 billion of assets under management, with operations across North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the Middle East. For more information, please visit www.aresmgmt.com.

Investor Relations:

irares@aresmgmt.com

Media:

media@aresmgmt.com

SOURCE: Ares Management Corporation

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/ares-announces-record-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-u.s.-direct-1133825