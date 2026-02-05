Lead, South Dakota--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Dakota Gold Corp. (NYSE American: DC) ("Dakota Gold" or the "Company") is pleased to report additional drill results from the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project ("Richmond Hill" or the "Project") and provide silver assay results received to date from the 2025 drill campaign. Richmond Hill hosts a large resource including 3.65 million ounces ("oz") of measured and indicated ("M&I") gold and 2.61 million oz of inferred gold, as well as 38.1 million oz of M&I silver and 22.8 million oz of inferred silver outlined in the S-K 1300 Initial Assessment published on February 6, 2025. Gold and silver assay results from the 2025 and 2026 drill campaigns at Richmond Hill will be incorporated into a Pre-Feasibility Study being published in the second half of 2026.

Highlights from this update include:

Expansion drill hole RH25C-310 intersected 5.00 grams per tonne gold (g/t Au) and 28.64 g/t silver (Ag) over 24.9 meters (124 gram meters Au), including 60.82 g/t Au and 61.68 g/t Ag over 1.5 meters (89 gram meters Au) and RH25C-348 intersected 2.46 g/t Au and 19.16 g/t Ag over 32.7 meters (81 gram meters Au). RH25C-310 is a 194 meter (635 feet) north step-out and RH25C-348 is a 87 meter (285 feet) northwest step-out from the current measured and indicated resource boundary. The mineralization in the northeast is only limited by drilling and remains open in all directions. The 2025 northeast expansion drill program covered an area of 300 meters (980 ft) north - south and 535 meters (1,750 ft) east - west.

Infill drill hole RH25C-328 intersected 2.49 g/t Au and 16.63 g/t Ag over 26.9 meters (67 gram meters Au), including 18.60 g/t Au and 41.20 g/t Ag over 1.8 meters (34 gram meters Au). Many higher-grade gold mineralization intersections encountered in the 2025 campaign including infill hole RH25C-328 exceed the average grade of 0.566 g/t Au published in the July 7, 2025, Initial Assessment with Cash Flow ("IACF") measured and indicated mine plan.

Richmond Hill's heap leach gold resource is complimented by a large silver resource. Many high-grade silver assay results are shown in Table 2 from the 2025 drill campaign including: RH25C-164 intersected 1.94 g/t Au and 34.88 g/t Ag over 60.0 meters RH25C-169 intersected 2.78 g/t Au and 42.07 g/t Ag over 39.3 meters RH25C-209 intersected 1.40 g/t Au and 34.82 g/t Ag over 73.5 meters RH25C-166 intersected 2.25 g/t Au and 27.91 g/t Ag over 44.3 meters RH25C-236 intersected 8.17 g/t Au and 11.02 g/t Ag over 11.3 meters RH25C-171 intersected 1.50 g/t Au and 24.08 g/t Ag over 62.1 meters RH25C-215 intersected 1.72 g/t Au and 34.75 g/t Ag over 42.7 meters

Many high-grade silver assay results are shown in Table 2 from the 2025 drill campaign including:

Jack Henris, President and COO of Dakota Gold said, "I am pleased with the results received to date from the 2025 drill campaign at Richmond Hill which included 242 drill holes. Assays from 37 drill holes are pending release including many from northeast expansion drilling, which will be reported as they are received in the next few weeks. The Company has now begun its 2026 drill campaign at Richmond Hill including 15,481 meters of drilling in 109 holes to follow up on the success from 2025. Two drills are in operation and we expect to complete the 2026 campaign in the third quarter of this year." Shawn Campbell, Chief Financial Officer added, "We are pleased to be advancing a project that in addition to gold, hosts a considerable amount of silver. Silver was recently designated as a Critical Mineral in the United States, and the Richmond Hill project has the potential to support domestic supply and contribute to the nation's long-term mineral security. We look forward to incorporating the gold and silver results into the Pre-Feasibility Study. This work will enable the Company to report reserves in 2026, further de-risking the Project as it advances along its path to expected production in 2029."





Figure 1. Plan Map showing location of Dakota Gold Corp. Richmond Hill 2025 Drill Campaign drill results reported today in Table 1.

Table 1. Richmond Hill Drill Results (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3,4,5

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Au (g/t) g x m

Au Grade Ag

(g/t) g x m

Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Grade Au

(oz/ton) RH25C-233 2.0 5.5 3.6 0.51 2 1.76 6 6.5 18.2 11.7 0.015

11.5 24.7 13.2 1.27 17 4.87 64 37.7 80.9 43.2 0.037

47.0 53.8 6.8 0.64 4 15.02 103 154.2 176.6 22.4 0.019

79.9 84.5 4.7 2.63 12 11.91 56 262.0 277.3 15.3 0.077

110.1 116.2 6.2 0.87 5 11.01 68 361.1 381.3 20.2 0.025 RH25C-308 16.2 22.2 5.9 1.04 6 47.83 284 53.3 72.8 19.5 0.03

34.8 38.7 3.9 0.63 2 5.82 23 114.2 127.1 12.9 0.018 RH25C-310 78.3 103.2 24.9 5.00 124 28.64 712 257.0 338.6 81.6 0.146 inc. 95.1 96.6 1.5 60.82 89 61.68 90 312.0 316.8 4.8 1.774 RH25C-326 37.6 40.8 3.1 1.50 5 1.34 4 123.5 133.8 10.3 0.044

94.4 105.4 11.0 0.83 9 5.33 59 309.6 345.7 36.1 0.024

108.8 113.1 4.3 0.74 3 44.61 192 357.0 371.1 14.1 0.021

126.5 131.3 4.8 3.07 15 107.90 523 414.9 430.8 15.9 0.09 RH25C-327 77.9 93.0 15.1 1.36 20 22.45 338 255.7 305.1 49.4 0.039 RH25C-328 91.9 118.8 26.9 2.49 67 16.63 448 301.6 389.9 88.3 0.073 inc. 96.6 98.4 1.8 18.60 34 41.20 75 316.8 322.8 6.0 0.543 RH25C-329 48.3 84.0 35.7 1.00 36 10.23 365 158.4 275.6 117.2 0.029 RH25C-330 75.3 85.7 10.4 1.03 11 17.86 186 247.0 281.2 34.2 0.03 RH25C-332 62.1 68.0 5.9 0.76 4 68.78 405 203.7 223.0 19.3 0.022 RH25C-333 20.1 28.3 8.1 2.92 24 6.56 53 66.1 92.8 26.7 0.085

47.1 52.7 5.6 0.83 5 9.30 52 154.5 173.0 18.5 0.024

69.5 73.6 4.1 1.26 5 45.22 185 228.1 241.5 13.4 0.037

78.2 83.2 5.0 1.69 8 25.67 128 256.6 272.9 16.3 0.049 RH25C-334 56.4 61.6 5.2 0.63 3 2.30 12 185.0 202.2 17.2 0.018

70.8 75.5 4.7 0.61 3 63.16 295 232.4 247.7 15.3 0.018 RH25C-335 36.0 46.0 10.1 0.64 6 9.05 91 118.0 151.0 33.0 0.019

53.3 58.8 5.5 1.73 9 200.96 1105 175.0 193.0 18.0 0.05 RH25C-336 52.7 71.3 18.6 1.15 21 23.18 431 173.0 234.0 61.0 0.034 RH25C-337 109.7 112.8 3.0 0.63 2 2.44 7 360.0 370.0 10.0 0.018 RH25C-339 No Significant Results RH25C-346 57.2 60.8 3.6 1.08 4 6.31 23 187.7 199.5 11.8 0.032

71.3 79.1 7.8 0.61 5 22.40 175 234.0 259.6 25.6 0.018 RH25C-348 57.8 90.5 32.7 2.46 81 19.16 627 189.6 297.0 107.4 0.072 RH25C-351 57.1 65.2 8.1 0.68 6 1.87 15 187.3 214.0 26.7 0.02

71.3 77.9 6.6 0.73 5 26.78 176 234.0 255.5 21.5 0.021 RH25C-352 82.7 94.2 11.5 0.86 10 52.20 601 271.3 309.1 37.8 0.025 RH25C-357 55.2 61.0 5.8 0.91 5 3.85 22 181.0 200.0 19.0 0.027 BG-GW-09A 10.7 25.9 15.2 0.83 13 28.82 439 35.0 85.0 50.0 0.024

The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters. The July 7, 2025, Initial Assessment with Cash Flow has an open pit designed with 12.2m (40 ft) benches. The average grade for the Measured and Indicated mine plan is 0.566 g/t Au (0.017 oz/ton). A gram meter of 7 and above has been highlighted in Table 1 based on the bench height and average grade. The following monitoring water well hole drilled outside of the resource area for permitting has confirmed no significant gold mineralization: BG-GW-07; BG-GW-03

Silver Assay Results Update

Silver's addition to the Department of the Interior, U.S. Geological Survey Critical Minerals list in November 20251 underscores growing federal recognition of its importance to the U.S. economy and national security. With industrial demand rising rapidly-driven by solar, AI data centers, electric vehicles, and next-generation electronics-domestic supply remains limited. This designation highlights silver as a strategically important metal and reinforces the value of projects like Richmond Hill, which has the potential to contribute to U.S.-based silver production.

On July 7th, 2025, the Company published an IACF for Richmond Hill using a base case silver price of $29.00/oz. The IACF outlined 8.7 million ounces of silver production over the 17-year measured and indicated (M&I") mine plan, and 12.9 million ounces of silver production over the 28-year measured, indicated and inferred ('MI&I") mine plan. The Company is undertaking a Pre-Feasibility Study for Richmond Hill and silver will be an important complement to our projected gold production. The final silver product at Richmond Hill is anticipated to be in metal bar form, which can be refined within the U.S. Table 2 below lists each of the zones for the initial 5 phases of mining with gold and silver assays for select highlight holes from the 2025 drill campaign. A comprehensive table of results will be provided once all assays have been received from the 2025 drill campaign in the coming weeks.

Table 2. Richmond Hill table of zones for the initial 5 phases of mining with gold and silver assays for select highlight holes from the 2025 drill campaign (Metric / Imperial)1,2,3

Hole # From

(m) To

(m) Interval

(m) Grade Au

(g/t) g x m

Au Grade Ag

(g/t) g x m

Ag From

(ft) To

(ft) Interval

(ft) Grade Au

(oz/ton) MW3 Main RH25C-164 7.1 67.1 60.0 1.94 116 34.88 2093 23.3 220.0 196.7 0.057 RH25C-169 20.1 59.4 39.3 2.78 109 42.07 1652 66.0 194.8 128.8 0.081 RH25C-166 10.5 54.9 44.3 2.25 100 27.91 1236 34.6 180.0 145.4 0.066 RH25C-171 16.5 78.6 62.1 1.50 93 24.08 1496 54.2 258.0 203.8 0.044 RH25C-200 22.8 56.2 33.4 2.25 75 26.19 876 74.7 184.4 109.7 0.065 RH25C-167 17.5 51.8 34.3 2.10 72 28.04 962 57.4 170.0 112.6 0.061 RH25C-170 19.0 59.0 40.1 1.23 49 24.26 973 62.3 193.7 131.4 0.036 MW3 East RH25C-162 39.6 83.1 43.4 1.85 80 25.39 1102 129.8 272.8 143.0 0.054 RH25C-234 34.3 62.6 28.3 1.88 53 27.92 790 112.5 205.3 92.8 0.055 RH25C-156 40.0 70.2 30.2 1.24 37 16.74 506 131.2 230.3 99.1 0.036 RH25C-160 32.8 61.1 28.3 1.30 37 24.71 699 107.6 200.3 92.7 0.038 Chism Gulch RH25C-310 78.3 103.2 24.9 5.00 124 28.64 712 257.0 338.6 81.6 0.146 inc. 95.1 96.6 1.5 60.82 89 61.68 90 312.0 316.8 4.8 1.774 RH25C-348 57.8 90.5 32.7 2.46 81 19.16 627 189.6 297.0 107.4 0.072 RH25C-303 101.1 116.3 15.2 4.52 69 15.39 235 331.6 381.6 50.0 0.132 inc. 111.4 113.2 1.8 31.90 57 37.90 68 365.5 371.4 5.9 0.930 RH25C-323 110.3 141.5 31.1 2.19 68 4.27 133 362.0 464.1 102.1 0.064 inc. 134.8 136.3 1.5 17.35 26 13.95 21 442.3 447.2 4.9 0.506 RH25C-328 91.9 118.8 26.9 2.49 67 16.63 448 301.6 389.9 88.3 0.073 inc. 96.6 98.4 1.8 18.60 34 41.20 86 316.8 322.8 6.0 0.543 RH25C-270 30.5 59.7 29.2 2.26 66 18.17 531 100.1 196.0 95.9 0.066 RH25C-295 5.5 35.4 30.0 2.15 65 20.99 630 17.9 116.3 98.4 0.063 RH25C-288 87.7 102.2 14.5 4.15 60 16.61 242 287.7 335.4 47.7 0.121 inc. 92.2 93.5 1.2 29.20 36 48.90 60 302.6 306.6 4.0 0.852 RH25C-319 33.5 81.1 47.6 1.18 56 4.47 213 109.9 266.0 156.1 0.034 RH25C-261 37.0 54.3 17.3 2.87 50 18.41 318 121.4 178.0 56.6 0.084 RH25C-256 36.4 48.9 12.5 3.76 47 26.66 332 119.5 160.4 40.9 0.110 inc. 36.4 38.0 1.6 23.20 37 29.90 47 119.5 124.7 5.2 0.677 RH25C-313 20.0 45.7 25.7 1.74 45 22.89 589 65.6 150.0 84.4 0.051 RH25C-307 102.7 132.9 30.2 1.43 43 17.26 521 337.0 436.0 99.0 0.042 Cole Creek RH25C-209 14.3 87.5 73.5 1.40 103 34.82 2558 47.0 287.0 241.0 0.041 RH25C-211 16.2 68.5 52.3 1.55 81 16.83 881 53.0 224.7 171.7 0.045 RH25C-204 20.6 83.1 62.5 1.22 76 15.35 959 67.5 272.5 205.0 0.036 RH25C-241 177.3 197.8 20.5 3.72 76 10.88 223 581.8 649.1 67.3 0.109 inc. 191.8 193.2 1.5 28.20 41 43.00 63 629.2 634.0 4.8 0.823 RH25C-215 28.3 71.0 42.7 1.72 74 34.75 1483 93.0 233.0 140.0 0.050 RH25C-207 15.1 48.6 33.5 1.31 44 13.68 459 49.4 159.4 110.0 0.038 RH25C-190 140.7 155.2 14.5 2.96 43 16.34 237 461.5 509.1 47.6 0.086 RH25C-195 108.2 140.3 32.1 1.21 39 21.02 675 355.0 460.4 105.4 0.035 Twin Tunnels RH25C-236 0.0 11.3 11.3 8.17 93 11.02 125 0.0 37.2 37.2 0.238 RH25C-230 20.3 82.3 62.0 0.67 42 9.37 581 66.6 270.0 203.4 0.020 RH25C-222 27.9 59.1 31.2 0.96 30 8.54 267 91.6 194.0 102.4 0.028

The table may contain rounding errors.

Abbreviations in the table include ounces per ton ("oz/ton"); grams per tonne ("g/t"); feet ("ft"); meter ("m"); gram meters ("g x m"). True thickness unknown. Intervals calculated based on 0.5 g/t Au cut-off and maximum dilution of 3.05 meters.

About Dakota Gold Corp.

Dakota Gold is expanding the legacy of the 145-year-old Homestake Gold Mining District by advancing the Richmond Hill Oxide Heap Leach Gold Project to commercial production as soon as 2029, and outlining a Tertiary maiden resource as well as a high-grade underground gold resource at the Maitland Gold Project, both located on private land in South Dakota.

Qualified Person and S-K 1300 Disclosure

James M. Berry, a Registered Member of SME and Vice President of Exploration of Dakota Gold Corp., is the Company's designated qualified person (as defined in Subpart 1300 of Regulation S-K) for this news release and has reviewed and approved its scientific and technical content.

Quality Assurance/Quality Control consists of regular insertion of certified reference materials, duplicate samples, and blanks into the sample stream. Samples are submitted to the ALS Geochemistry sample preparation facility in Winnipeg, Manitoba. Gold and multi-element analyses are performed at the ALS Geochemistry laboratory in Vancouver, British Columbia. ALS Minerals is an ISO/IEC 17025:2017 accredited lab. Check samples are submitted to Bureau Veritas, Vancouver B.C. as an umpire laboratory. Assay results are reviewed, and discrepancies are investigated prior to incorporation into the Company database.

Forward-Looking Statements

This communication contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. When used in this communication, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend," "potential," "will" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Any express or implied statements contained in this communication that are not statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: our expectations regarding additional drilling, metallurgy and modeling; our expectations for the improvement and growth of the mineral resources and potential for conversion of mineral resources into reserves; completion of a pre-feasibility study, a feasibility study, and/or permitting; our expectations regarding free cash flow and future financing, and our overall expectation for the possibility of near-term production at the Richmond Hill project. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and expectations that may not be realized and are inherently subject to numerous risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from these statements. These risks and uncertainties include, among others: the execution and timing of our planned exploration activities; our use and evaluation of historic data; our ability to achieve our strategic goals; the state of the economy and financial markets generally and the effect on our industry; and the market for our common stock. The foregoing list is not exhaustive. For additional information regarding factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated in our forward-looking statements, we refer you to the risk factors included in Item 1A of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, as updated by annual, quarterly and current reports that we file with the SEC, which are available at www.sec.gov. We caution investors not to place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. These statements speak only as of the date of this communication, and we undertake no obligation to update or revise these statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be required by law. We do not give any assurance that we will achieve our expectations.

All references to "$" in this communication are to U.S. dollars unless otherwise stated.

