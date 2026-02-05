

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Snap-On Inc. (SNA) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $260.7 million, or $4.94 per share. This compares with $258.1 million, or $4.82 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.8% to $1.231 billion from $1.198 billion last year.



Snap-On Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $260.7 Mln. vs. $258.1 Mln. last year. -EPS: $4.94 vs. $4.82 last year. -Revenue: $1.231 Bln vs. $1.198 Bln last year.



