

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Thomson Reuters Corp. (TRI) announced a profit for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's bottom line came in at $332 million, or $0.74 per share. This compares with $587 million, or $1.30 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Thomson Reuters Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $479 million or $1.07 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 5.2% to $2.009 billion from $1.909 billion last year.



Thomson Reuters Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $332 Mln. vs. $587 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.74 vs. $1.30 last year. -Revenue: $2.009 Bln vs. $1.909 Bln last year.



