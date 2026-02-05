Anzeige
Donnerstag, 05.02.2026
Der nächste Durchbruch? Warum dieses Projekt Investoren aufhorchen lässt
ACCESS Newswire
05.02.2026 13:02 Uhr
Microbix Biosystems Inc.: Microbix Schedules Release of Results for Q1 Fiscal 2026

Results Release and Webinar Discussion on Morning of February 12, 2026

MISSISSAUGA, ON / ACCESS Newswire / February 5, 2026 / Microbix Biosystems Inc. (TSX:MBX)(OTCQX:MBXBF)(Microbix), a life sciences innovator, manufacturer, and exporter, announces that it expects to file the financial statements, management disclosure and analysis, and results news release for its first quarter of fiscal 2026 ended December 31, 2025 ("Q1 2026") prior to the start of trading on February 12, 2026. At 10:00 AM ET that day, Microbix intends to hold a webinar discussion of Q4 2025 results with its CEO, CFO, and COO.

Investor and shareholders can participate in the webinar, hosted by Adelaide Capital, by registering at: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_khEZPyT6R6SNNAB6Mt0oaA.

It will also be live-streamed to YouTube at: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC7Jpt_DWjF1qSCzfKlpLMWw.

Phone one-tap:
+16473744685"85105300389# Canada
+16475580588"85105300389# Canada

Join via audio:
+1 647 374 4685 Canada

Webinar ID: 851 0530 0389
International numbers available: https://us02web.zoom.us/u/kb1n5YKvB

A replay of the webinar will also be made available on Adelaide Capital's YouTube channel.

About Microbix Biosystems Inc.

Microbix Biosystems Inc. creates proprietary biological products for human health, with over 120 skilled employees and revenues of C$ 18.6 million in its last reported fiscal year (2025). It enables the worldwide commercialization of diagnostic assays by making a wide range of critical ingredients and devices for the global diagnostics industry, notably antigens for immunoassays and its laboratory quality assessment products (QAPs) and reference materials (QUANTDx) that support clinical lab proficiency testing, enable assay development and validation, or help ensure the quality of clinical diagnostic workflows. Its antigens drive the antibody tests of approximately 100 diagnostics makers, while QAPs or QUANTDx are sold to clinical lab accreditation organizations, diagnostics companies, and clinical labs. Microbix QAPs are now available in over 30 countries, supported by a network of international distributors. Microbix is ISO 9001 & 13485 accredited, U.S. FDA registered, Australian TGA registered, Health Canada establishment licensed, and provides IVDR-compliant CE marked products.

Microbix also applies its biological expertise and infrastructure to develop other proprietary products and technologies, most notably Kinlytic urokinase, a biologic thrombolytic drug used to treat blood clots, and reagents or media to support molecular diagnostic testing (e.g., its DxTM for patient-sample collection). Microbix is traded on the TSX and OTCQX, and headquartered in Mississauga, Ontario, Canada.

Forward-Looking Information

This news release includes "forward-looking information," as such term is defined in applicable securities laws. Forward-looking information includes, without limitation, expected timing of release of financial results, intended discussion of financial results or the outlook for the business, risks associated with its financial results and stability, its current or future products, development projects such as those referenced herein, access to and sales to foreign jurisdictions, engineering and construction, production (including control over costs, quality, quantity and timeliness of delivery), foreign currency and exchange rates, maintaining adequate working capital and raising further capital on acceptable terms or at all, and other similar statements concerning anticipated future events, conditions or results that are not historical facts. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking information is inherently uncertain, and that actual performance may be affected by many material factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control. Accordingly, actual future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. All statements are made as of the date of this news release and represent the Company's judgement as of the date of this new release, and the Company is under no obligation to update or alter any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Please visit www.microbix.com or www.sedarplus.ca for recent Microbix news and filings.

For further information, please contact Microbix at:

Cameron Groome, CEO

Jim Currie,

Deborah Honig,

(905) 361-8910

CFO

Investor Relations

(905) 361-8910

Adelaide Capital Markets

(647) 203-8793 ir@microbix.com

SOURCE: Microbix Biosystems Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/microbix-schedules-release-of-results-for-q1-fiscal-2026-1133565

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
