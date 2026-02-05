Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 5, 2026) - Bitcoin Treasury Corporation (TSXV: BTCT) (OTCQB: BTCFF) ("Bitcoin Treasury" or the "Company"), a Canadian Bitcoin-native company building shareholder value in Bitcoin, today announced the commencement of its previously disclosed Normal Course Issuer Bid ("NCIB") on January 5, 2026. Bitcoin Treasury has purchased and retired 47,200 common shares through to January 31, 2026, at an average price of $5.79 per share. These purchases mark the first period in which the Company has increased Bitcoin per Share ("BPS"), with BPS growth year-to-date of 0.088%, resulting in BPS of 0.00006350.1

Elliot Johnson, CEO of Bitcoin Treasury, commented, "We are thrilled to be making progress towards our North Star, increasing Bitcoin per share. When BTCT's share price trades at a significant discount to net asset value, we are buyers of the stock. We will continue to be opportunistic increasing BPS as market conditions permit."

As of January 31, 2026, The Company has 10,027,880 common shares outstanding and 12,111,213 diluted common shares outstanding.2 To date, the Company's total Bitcoin holdings have decreased to 769.05 BTC to fund the share repurchases.3 As the Company scales its Bitcoin lending business and Bitcoin Price Risk Management Program, it expects income generated from operating activities to support share repurchases.

The NCIB allows for the repurchase, for cancellation, up to 989,228 common shares of the Company ("Common Shares"), representing approximately 10% of the Company's "public float" (as defined by the TSXV). The Company expects to use the NCIB when management believes the Common Shares are trading at a price range that does not adequately reflect the Company's value.

[1] Bitcoin per Share ("BPS") is calculated as BTC Holdings divided by diluted shares outstanding, which include convertible debentures and exclude performance warrants.

[2] Diluted shares outstanding include convertible debentures and exclude performance warrants.

[3] BTC Holdings include the principal amount of Bitcoin loaned but exclude accrued and unpaid interest.

About Bitcoin Treasury

Bitcoin Treasury Corporation is a Canadian-based company focused on institutional-grade Bitcoin services, initially offering Bitcoin-denominated loans. Bitcoin Treasury's core strategy is to build shareholder value through the strategic accumulation and active deployment of Bitcoin, while growing Bitcoin per Share (BPS). Recognizing Bitcoin's finite supply and long-term potential, the Company intends to maintain a robust treasury position while building a scalable platform for Bitcoin-based financial services.

