

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CMS Energy Corp. (CMS) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that Increases, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $286 million, or $0.94 per share. This compares with $262 million, or $0.87 per share, last year.



Excluding items, CMS Energy Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $290 million or $0.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $2.233 billion from $1.989 billion last year.



CMS Energy Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $286 Mln. vs. $262 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.94 vs. $0.87 last year. -Revenue: $2.233 Bln vs. $1.989 Bln last year.



