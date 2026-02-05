

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Hershey Co. (HSY) released earnings for fourth quarter that Drops, from last year



The company's earnings totaled $320.02 million, or $1.57 per share. This compares with $796.59 million, or $3.92 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Hershey Co. reported adjusted earnings of $347.84 million or $1.71 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 7.1% to $3.091 billion from $2.887 billion last year.



Hershey Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $320.02 Mln. vs. $796.59 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.57 vs. $3.92 last year. -Revenue: $3.091 Bln vs. $2.887 Bln last year.



