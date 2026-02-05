Energizer Holdings, Inc. Announces Fiscal 2026 First Quarter Results

First Quarter Highlights

Net sales increased +6.5% to $778.9 million, driven by Acquisition Net sales of $64.6 million (1)

increased +6.5% to $778.9 million, driven by of $64.6 million Operating cash flows of $149.5 million and Free cash flow of $124.2 million, or 15.9% of Net sales

of $149.5 million and of $124.2 million, or 15.9% of Net sales Debt reduction of over $100 million

reduction of over $100 million Loss per share of $0.05 & Adjusted Earnings per share of $0.31 (1)

of $0.05 & of $0.31 Reaffirming fiscal year outlook for Net sales, Adjusted Earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA

ST. LOUIS, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) today announced results for the first fiscal quarter ended December 31, 2025.

"Energizer's strategic priorities in Fiscal 2026 are grounded in simple principles - restore growth, rebuild margins impacted by tariffs, and return to our long-term historical cash flow profile. We are exiting the first fiscal quarter having taken the necessary steps to drive these priorities forward," said Mark LaVigne, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"Our teams have executed with discipline - having made strong progress against our commercial plans, including the integration of APS, the re-alignment of our manufacturing footprint and the advancement of efficiency initiatives across the organization. These actions have been successfully completed, which set the stage for sequential gross margin improvement and meaningful earnings growth in the back half of the year."

"Strong cash generation was a highlight, with $124.2 million of free cash flow enabling us to pay down more than $100 million of debt while returning nearly $28 million to shareholders."

Top-Line Performance

For the quarter, we had Net sales of $778.9 million compared to $731.7 million in the prior year period.



First Quarter

% Chg Net sales - FY'25 $ 731.7



Organic (31.2)

(4.3) % Acquisition impact 64.6

8.8 % Change in highly inflationary markets 0.1

- % Impact of currency 13.7

2.0 % Net sales - FY'26 $ 778.9

6.5 %

Organic Net sales decreased 4.3% primarily due to the following items:

Volumes declined 4.5% due to softer consumer demand in the U.S. across both segments, and higher storm activity in the prior year, partially offset by Batteries & Lights distribution gains and growth in ecommerce; and

Pricing increases of 0.2% driven by tariffs and innovation, primarily in the Batteries & Lights segment, partially offset the volume declines.

The Advanced Power Solutions (APS) acquisition completed on May 2, 2025 contributed $64.6 million to Net sales.

Gross Margin

Gross margin percentage on a reported basis was 32.9% versus 36.8% in the prior year. Excluding restructuring and related costs in the current and prior year of $15.3 million and $9.4 million, respectively, and the prior year network transition costs of $14.0 million, Adjusted Gross margin was 34.9% compared to 40.0% in the prior year, a decrease of 510 basis points.(1)



First Quarter Gross margin - FY'25 Reported 36.8 % Prior year impact of restructuring and related costs and network transition costs 3.2 % Gross margin - FY'25 Adjusted(1) 40.0 % FY26 production credits 1.4 % Pricing 0.2 % Tariffs (2.9) % Acquisition impact (1.7) % Product mix (1.5) % Product cost impacts (0.8) % Currency impacts, including highly inflationary markets 0.2 % Gross margin - FY'26 Adjusted(1) 34.9 % Current year impact of restructuring and related costs (2.0) % Gross margin - FY'26 Reported 32.9 %

Adjusted Gross margin decline was driven by increased input costs from production inefficiencies associated with rebalancing our network, increased tariff costs, unfavorable product mix and the lower margin profile of the APS business. These declines were partially offset by the production tax credit of $9.7 million and benefits from price increases implemented to offset tariff impacts.(1)

Selling, General and Administrative Expense (SG&A)

SG&A, excluding restructuring and acquisition costs, was 17.1% of Net sales for the first quarter, or $133.2 million, compared to 16.3%, or $119.2 million in the prior year. The year-over-year dollar increase was primarily driven by increased SG&A from the APS business of $6.8 million, investment in digital transformation and growth initiatives, as well as increased legal fees, recycling fees and stock compensation expense. The increase was partially offset by Project Momentum savings of approximately $2 million in the quarter.(1)

Advertising and Promotion Expense (A&P)

A&P expense decreased $4.2 million for the first fiscal quarter to 6.3% of Net sales, compared to 7.3% in the prior year. Excluding the impact of the APS business, A&P expense was 6.9% of Net sales.(1)

Earnings Per Share and Adjusted EBITDA First Quarter (In millions, except per share data) 2026

2025 Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4)

$ 22.3 Diluted net (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.05)

$ 0.30







Adjusted Net earnings(1) $ 21.3

$ 49.4 Adjusted Diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ 0.31

$ 0.67 Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 106.9

$ 140.7







Currency neutral Adjusted Diluted net earnings per common share(1) $ 0.26



Currency neutral Adjusted EBITDA(1) $ 102.4





Net earnings, Earnings per share, Adjusted Earnings per share and Adjusted EBITDA were impacted by the decrease in Gross margin, increased SG&A driven by the APS acquisition and unfavorable currency impacts, partially offset by the decline in A&P spend. Adjusted Net earnings and Adjusted Earnings per share were further impacted by increased interest expense due to a higher average debt balance in the current year quarter.

Free cash flow and Capital allocation

Operating cash flow for the three months ended December 31, 2025 was $149.5 million, and Free cash flow was $124.2 million, or 15.9% of Net sales.

The Company repurchased approximately 245,000 shares of common stock for $4.5 million, or $18.26 per share during the quarter.

Dividend payments in the quarter were approximately $23 million, or $0.30 per common share.

The Company paid down $92.5 million on the Term Loan and $13.3 million of international borrowings in the quarter.

Financial Outlook and Assumptions for Fiscal Year 2026(1)

For fiscal 2026, we are reaffirming our previous guidance with organic Net sales expected to be flat to slightly up in both Batteries and Lights and Auto Care. Adjusted Gross margin is expected to modestly decline from prior year, as the impact of tariffs will be largely offset through already executed pricing, production credits and productivity initiatives, with slight margin dilution from the inclusion of the APS business for the full year. As a result, we expect to deliver Adjusted Earnings per share for the full year in the range of $3.30 to $3.60 and Adjusted EBITDA in the range of $580 to $610 million.

For the second fiscal quarter, we anticipate Organic Net sales to decline 4% to 5% and expect to deliver Adjusted Earnings per share in the range of $0.40 to $0.50. Our outlook does not contemplate any impact from the recent winter storm activity.

1) See Press Release attachments and supplemental schedules for additional information, including the GAAP and Non-GAAP reconciliations.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF EARNINGS (Condensed) (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net sales $ 778.9

$ 731.7 Cost of products sold (1) 522.3

462.1 Gross profit 256.6

269.6 Selling, general and administrative expense (1) 149.3

131.3 Advertising and sales promotion expense 49.2

53.4 Research and development expense 7.8

8.0 Amortization of intangible assets 14.0

14.7 Interest expense 39.1

37.0 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 0.9

0.1 Other items, net 1.1

(5.0) (Loss)/earnings before income taxes (4.8)

30.1 Income tax (benefit)/provision (1.4)

7.8 Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4)

$ 22.3







Basic net (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.05)

$ 0.31 Diluted net (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.05)

$ 0.30







Weighted average shares of common stock - Basic 68.4

72.0 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted 68.4

73.2





(1) See the attached Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations, which break out the Restructuring and related costs, Network transition costs and Acquisition and integration costs included within these lines.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Condensed) (In millions - Unaudited)

Assets December 31,

2025

September 30,

2025 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 214.8

$ 236.2 Trade receivables 372.8

404.2 Inventories 720.7

781.2 Other current assets 254.2

257.5 Total current assets $ 1,562.5

$ 1,679.1 Property, plant and equipment, net 420.8

403.0 Operating lease assets 89.8

93.2 Goodwill 1,051.3

1,051.2 Other intangible assets, net 991.6

1,005.5 Deferred tax assets 164.6

166.6 Other assets 163.0

158.1 Total assets $ 4,443.6

$ 4,556.7







Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity





Current liabilities





Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8.6

$ 8.6 Current portion of finance leases 1.4

1.5 Notes payable 0.5

13.7 Accounts payable 408.3

402.2 Current operating lease liabilities 14.3

16.2 Other current liabilities 350.8

352.8 Total current liabilities $ 783.9

$ 795.0 Long-term debt 3,318.7

3,407.9 Operating lease liabilities 82.3

84.8 Deferred tax liabilities 9.4

6.1 Other liabilities 108.0

93.0 Total liabilities $ 4,302.3

$ 4,386.8 Shareholders' equity





Common stock 0.8

0.8 Additional paid-in capital 587.2

603.5 Retained earnings 59.2

87.0 Treasury stock (280.3)

(295.8) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (225.6)

(225.6) Total shareholders' equity $ 141.3

$ 169.9 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 4,443.6

$ 4,556.7

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (Condensed) (In millions - Unaudited)



For the Three Months

Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Cash Flow from Operating Activities





Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4)

$ 22.3 Non-cash integration and restructuring charges 3.9

1.8 Depreciation and amortization 31.6

31.8 Production credits 34.6

- Deferred income taxes 5.7

3.9 Share-based compensation expense 8.7

6.2 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.9

0.1 Exchange (gain)/loss included in income 1.3

(3.8) Non-cash items included in income, net 3.5

2.6 Other, net (12.2)

0.4 Changes in current assets and liabilities used in operations 74.9

11.7 Net cash from operating activities 149.5

77.0







Cash Flow from Investing Activities





Capital expenditures (25.3)

(34.6) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired -

(0.1) Net cash used by investing activities (25.3)

(34.7)







Cash Flow from Financing Activities





Payments on debt with maturities greater than 90 days (92.5)

(25.2) Net (decrease)/increase in debt with original maturities of 90 days or less (16.0)

0.2 Debt issuance costs (1.5)

- Common stock purchased (4.5)

- Dividends paid on common stock (23.3)

(23.6) Taxes paid for withheld share-based payments (8.0)

(7.5) Net cash used by financing activities (145.8)

(56.1)







Effect of exchange rate changes on cash 0.2

(7.2)







Net decrease in cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash (21.4)

(21.0) Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, beginning of period 236.2

216.9 Cash, cash equivalents, and restricted cash, end of period $ 214.8

$ 195.9

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

The Company reports its financial results in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the U.S. ("GAAP"). However, management believes that certain non-GAAP financial measures provide users with additional meaningful comparisons to the corresponding historical or future period, and are used for management incentive compensation. These non-GAAP financial measures exclude items that are not reflective of the Company's on-going operating performance, such as restructuring and related costs, network transition costs, acquisition and integration costs, a litigation matter, FY23 & FY24 production credits, impairment of intangible assets, and the loss on extinguishment/modification of debt. In addition, these measures help investors to analyze year over year comparability when excluding currency fluctuations as well as other Company initiatives that are not on-going. We believe these non-GAAP financial measures are an enhancement to assist investors in understanding our business and in performing analysis consistent with financial models developed by research analysts. Investors should consider non-GAAP measures in addition to, not as a substitute for, or superior to, the comparable GAAP measures. In addition, these non-GAAP measures may not be the same as similar measures used by other companies due to possible differences in methods and in the items being adjusted.

We provide the following non-GAAP measures and calculations, as well as the corresponding reconciliation to the closest GAAP measure in the following supplemental schedules:

Segment Profit. This amount represents the operations of our two reportable segments including allocations for shared support functions. General corporate and other expenses, amortization expense, interest expense, loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, other items, net, restructuring and related costs, network transition costs and acquisition and integration costs have all been excluded from segment profit.

Adjusted Net Earnings and Adjusted Diluted Net Earnings per Common Share (EPS). These measures exclude the impact of restructuring and related costs, network transition costs, costs related to acquisition and integration, and the loss on extinguishment/modification of debt.

Non-GAAP Tax Rate. This is the tax rate when excluding the pre-tax impact of restructuring and related costs, network transition costs, costs related to acquisition and integration, and the loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, as well as the related tax impact for these items, calculated utilizing the statutory rate for the jurisdictions where the impact was incurred.

Organic.This is the non-GAAP financial measurement of the change in Net sales or Segment profit that excludes or otherwise adjusts for the Acquisition impact, the Change in highly inflationary markets and impact of currency from the changes in foreign currency exchange rates as defined below:

Acquisition Impact. The Company completed the APS acquisition on May 2, 2025. These adjustments include the impact of the operations associated with the acquired branded battery business. The Company transitioned from these branded businesses to legacy brands by December 31, 2025. This does not include the impact of acquisition and integration costs associated with this acquisition.

Change in highly inflationary markets. The Company is presenting separately all changes in sales and segment profit from our Egypt and Argentina affiliates due to the designation of the economies as highly inflationary as of October 1, 2024 and July 1, 2018, respectively.

Impact of currency. The Company evaluates the operating performance of our Company on a currency neutral basis. The Impact of Currency is the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year on reported results, which is calculated by comparing the value of current year foreign operations at the current period USD exchange rate versus the value of current year foreign operations at the prior period USD exchange rate. The impact of currency also includes (gains)/losses of currency hedging programs, and it excludes highly inflationary markets.

Adjusted Comparisons. Detail for Adjusted Gross profit, Adjusted Gross margin, adjusted SG&A and adjusted SG&A as percent of Net sales are also supplemental non-GAAP measure disclosures. These measures exclude the impact of restructuring and related costs, network transition costs and acquisition and integration costs. A&P as a percentage of net sales, excluding the APS business, excludes the Net sales from the APS branded business. No material A&P was spent on these sales.

EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA. EBITDA is defined as (loss)/earnings before Income tax provision, Interest expense, the Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt, and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA further excludes the impact of the costs related to restructuring, network transition costs, acquisition and integration costs, a litigation matter, FY23 & FY24 production credits, impairment of intangible assets, and share based payments.

Free Cash Flow. Free Cash Flow is defined as net cash provided by operating activities reduced by capital expenditures, net of the proceeds from asset sales.

Net Debt. Net Debt is defined as total Company debt, less Cash and cash equivalents.

Currency-neutral. Currency-neutral excludes the Impact of currency as defined above on key measures. Highly inflationary markets are excluded from this calculation.

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

Reconciliation of GAAP and Non-GAAP Measures

For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025

Operations for Energizer are managed via two product segments: Batteries & Lights and Auto Care. Energizer's operating model includes a combination of standalone and shared business functions between the product segments, varying by country and region of the world. Shared functions include the sales and marketing functions, as well as human resources, IT and finance shared service costs. Energizer applies a fully allocated cost basis, in which shared business functions are allocated between segments. Such allocations are estimates, and may not represent the costs of such services if performed on a standalone basis. Segment sales, significant expenses and profitability for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 are presented below:



Quarters Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024

2025

2024

Batteries & Lights

Auto Care

Total Segment Net sales $ 685.2

$ 632.4

$ 93.7

$ 99.3

$ 778.9

$ 731.7 Segment Cost of products sold 441.8

380.2

65.2

58.5

507.0

438.7 Segment Advertising and promotion expense 43.6

47.4

5.6

6.0

49.2

53.4 Other segment items (1) 94.1

85.5

13.8

14.3

107.9

99.8 Segment profit $ 105.7

$ 119.3

$ 9.1

$ 20.5

$ 114.8

$ 139.8























Segment Depreciation and amortization $ 14.7

$ 14.3

$ 2.9

$ 2.8

$ 17.6

$ 17.1







(1)

The significant expense categories and amounts align with the segment-level information that is regularly provided to the Chief Operating Decision Maker.

Reconciliation of Total segment profit to (Loss)/earnings before income taxes:



Quarters Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Total segment profit $ 114.8

$ 139.8 General corporate & other expenses (1) (33.1)

(27.4) Restructuring and related costs (2) (30.9)

(20.3) Network transition costs (3) -

(14.0) Acquisition and integration costs (2) (0.5)

(1.2) Amortization of intangible assets (14.0)

(14.7) Interest expense (39.1)

(37.0) Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt (0.9)

(0.1) Other items, net (1.1)

5.0 Total (loss)/earnings before income taxes $ (4.8)

$ 30.1







(1)

Recorded in SG&A on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (2)

See the Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the line items where these charges are recorded in the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings. (3)

This represents incremental network transition costs, primarily related to freight and third-party packaging support, to maintain business continuity and service our customers as the Company decommissions certain facilities and relocates production and packaging lines as part of Project Momentum. These costs were recorded in Cost of products sold on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - GAAP EPS to Adjusted EPS Reconciliation For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)



For the Quarters Ended December 31,

2025

2024 Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4)

$ 22.3 Pre-tax adjustments





Restructuring and related costs (1) 30.9

20.3 Network transition costs (1) -

14.0 Acquisition and integration (1) 0.5

1.2 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 0.9

0.1 Total adjustments, pre-tax $ 32.3

$ 35.6 Total adjustments, after tax (2) $ 24.7

$ 27.1 Adjusted Net earnings (2) $ 21.3

$ 49.4







Diluted net (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.05)

$ 0.30 Adjustments (per common share)





Restructuring and related costs 0.34

0.21 Network transition costs -

0.15 Acquisition and integration 0.01

0.01 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 0.01

- Adjusted Diluted net earnings per diluted common share $ 0.31

$ 0.67 Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted 68.4

73.2 Adjusted Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted (3) 69.3

73.2





(1) See Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for the line items where these costs are recorded on the Consolidated (Condensed) Statement of Earnings.



(2) The effective tax rate for the Adjusted Net earnings and Adjusted Diluted EPS for the quarters ended December 31, 2025 and 2024 was 22.5% and 24.8%, respectively, as calculated utilizing the statutory rate for where the costs were incurred.



(3) For the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Adjusted Weighted average shares of common stock - Diluted includes the dilutive impact of our outstanding performance shares and restricted stock as they are dilutive to the calculation.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Currency Neutral Results For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions, except per share data - Unaudited)



For the Quarter Ended

Prior

Quarter

Ended







December 31, 2025



% Change % Change

As

Reported Impact of

Currency (1) Currency

Neutral

December

31, 2024

As

Reported

Basis Currency

Neutral

Basis As Reported under GAAP













Diluted net (loss)/earnings per common share $ (0.05) $ 0.05 $ (0.10)

$ 0.30

(116.7) % (133.3) % Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4) $ 3.5 $ (6.9)

$ 22.3

(115.2) % (130.9) %

















As Adjusted (non-GAAP) (2)













Adjusted diluted net earnings per common share $ 0.31 $ 0.05 $ 0.26

$ 0.67

(53.7) % (61.2) % Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.9 $ 4.5 $ 102.4

$ 140.7

(24.0) % (27.2) %





(1) The Impact of Currency is the change in foreign currency exchange rates year-over-year on reported results, which is calculated by comparing the value of current year foreign operations at the current period USD exchange rate versus the value of current year foreign operations at the prior period USD exchange rate. The impact of currency also includes gains/(losses) of currency hedging programs, and it excludes highly inflationary markets.



(2) See supplemental schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations for full reconciliations of the Company's non-GAAP adjusted amounts.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Segment Sales and Profit For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions - Unaudited)

Net sales Q1'26

% Chg Batteries & Lights





Net sales - prior year $ 632.4



Organic (24.3)

(3.8) % Acquisition impact 64.6

10.2 % Change in highly inflationary markets 0.2

- % Impact of currency 12.3

1.9 % Net sales - current year $ 685.2

8.3 %







Auto Care





Net sales - prior year $ 99.3



Organic (6.9)

(6.9) % Change in highly inflationary markets (0.1)

(0.1) % Impact of currency 1.4

1.4 % Net sales - current year $ 93.7

(5.6) %







Total Net Sales





Net sales - prior year $ 731.7



Organic (31.2)

(4.3) % Acquisition impact 64.6

8.8 % Change in highly inflationary markets 0.1

- % Impact of currency 13.7

2.0 % Net sales - current year $ 778.9

6.5 %

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Segment Sales and Profit For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions - Unaudited)











Segment profit Q1'26

% Chg

Batteries & Lights







Segment profit - prior year $ 119.3





Organic (23.0)

(19.3) %

Acquisition impact 5.3

4.4 %

Change in highly inflationary markets (0.1)

(0.1) %

Impact of currency 4.2

3.6 %

Segment profit - current year $ 105.7

(11.4) %











Auto Care







Segment profit - prior year $ 20.5





Organic (12.1)

(59.0) %

Change in highly inflationary markets (0.1)

(0.5) %

Impact of currency 0.8

3.9 %

Segment profit - current year $ 9.1

(55.6) %











Total Segment Profit







Segment profit - prior year $ 139.8





Organic (35.1)

(25.1) %

Acquisition impact 5.3

3.8 %

Change in highly inflationary markets (0.2)

(0.1) %

Impact of currency 5.0

3.5 %

Segment profit - current year $ 114.8

(17.9) %



Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions - Unaudited)



Gross profit Q1'26

Q1'25 Net sales $ 778.9

$ 731.7 Reported Cost of products sold 522.3

462.1 Gross profit $ 256.6

$ 269.6 Gross margin 32.9 %

36.8 % Adjustments





Restructuring and related costs 15.3

9.4 Network transition costs -

14.0 Cost of products sold - adjusted 507.0

438.7 Adjusted Gross profit $ 271.9

$ 293.0 Adjusted Gross margin 34.9 %

40.0 %







SG&A Q1'26

Q1'25 Reported SG&A $ 149.3

$ 131.3 Reported SG&A % of Net sales 19.2 %

17.9 % Adjustments





Restructuring and related costs 15.6

10.9 Acquisition and integration costs 0.5

1.2 SG&A Adjusted - subtotal $ 133.2

$ 119.2 SG&A Adjusted % of Net sales 17.1 %

16.3 %







Other items, net Q1'26

Q1'25 Interest income $ (0.7)

$ (1.2) Foreign currency exchange loss/(gain) 1.3

(3.8) Pension cost other than service costs 0.5

- Total Other items, net $ 1.1

$ (5.0)







Restructuring and related costs Q1'26

Q1'25 Cost of products sold - Restructuring $ 9.2

$ 9.4 Cost of products sold - U.S. operating efficiency project 6.1

- SG&A - Restructuring costs 15.6

4.8 SG&A - IT Enablement -

6.1 Total Restructuring and related costs $ 30.9

$ 20.3







Acquisition and integration Q1'26

Q1'25 SG&A 0.5

1.2 Total Acquisition and integration related items $ 0.5

$ 1.2

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont. For the Quarter Ended December 31, 2025 (In millions - Unaudited)



Q1'26

Q4'25

Q3'25

Q2'25

LTM

12/31/25 (1)

Q1'25 Net (loss)/earnings $ (3.4)

$ 34.9

$ 153.5

$ 28.3

$ 213.3

$ 22.3 Income tax (benefit)/provision (1.4)

18.5

10.7

8.1

35.9

7.8 (Loss)/earnings before income taxes (4.8)

53.4

164.2

36.4

249.2

30.1 Interest expense 39.1

40.3

39.0

38.0

156.4

37.0 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 0.9

6.8

-

5.2

12.9

0.1 Depreciation & Amortization 31.6

32.1

31.9

30.9

126.5

31.8 EBITDA $ 66.8

$ 132.6

$ 235.1

$ 110.5

$ 545.0

$ 99.0























Adjustments:





















Restructuring and related costs 30.9

22.8

8.0

17.6

79.3

20.3 Network transition costs -

2.1

0.9

2.7

5.7

14.0 Acquisition and integration costs 0.5

1.4

1.3

2.3

5.5

1.2 FY23 & FY24 production credits -

0.5

(78.5)

-

(78.0)

- Litigation matter -

-

(1.7)

-

(1.7)

- Impairment of intangible assets -

5.9

-

-

5.9

- Share-based payments 8.7

5.9

6.3

7.2

28.1

6.2 Adjusted EBITDA $ 106.9

$ 171.2

$ 171.4

$ 140.3

$ 589.8

$ 140.7



(1) LTM defined as the latest 12 months for the period ending December 31, 2025.





For the Quarters Ended December 31, Free cash flow 2025

2024 Net cash from operating activities $ 149.5

$ 77.0 Capital expenditures (25.3)

(34.6) Free cash flow $ 124.2

$ 42.4







Net debt 12/31/2025

9/30/2025 Current maturities of long-term debt $ 8.6

$ 8.6 Current portion of finance leases 1.4

1.5 Notes payable 0.5

13.7 Long-term debt 3,318.7

3,407.9 Total debt per the balance sheet $ 3,329.2

$ 3,431.7 Cash and cash equivalents 214.8

236.2 Net debt $ 3,114.4

$ 3,195.5

Energizer Holdings, Inc. Supplemental Schedules - Non-GAAP Reconciliations cont. FY 2026 Outlook (In millions - Unaudited)



Fiscal 2026 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted earnings and Adjusted net earnings per common share (EPS)

Fiscal Q2 2026 Outlook

Fiscal Year 2026 Outlook (in millions, except per share data) Adjusted net

(loss)/earnings

Adjusted EPS

Adjusted net

earnings

Adjusted EPS Fiscal 2026 - GAAP Outlook $(10) to $6

$(0.14) to $0.09

$146 to $188

$2.10 to $2.67 Impacts:





























Restructuring and related costs 11

8

0.16

0.11

50

42

0.72

0.60 Acquisition and integration costs 4

2

0.05

0.03

8

4

0.12

0.05 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt -

-

-

-

2

1

0.03

0.01 Settlement loss on pension plan termination 23

19

0.33

0.27

23

19

0.33

0.27 Fiscal 2026 - Adjusted Outlook $28 to $35

$0.40 to $0.50

$229 to $254

$3.30 to $3.60

Fiscal 2026 Outlook Reconciliation - Adjusted EBITDA (in millions, except per share data)





Net earnings $146 to $188 Income tax provision 12 to 51 Earnings before income taxes $158 to $239 Interest expense 155

145 Loss on extinguishment/modification of debt 2

1 Amortization 55

50 Depreciation 75

65 EBITDA $445 to $500







Adjustments:





Restructuring and related costs 65

55 Acquisition and integration costs 10

5 Settlement loss on pension plan termination ** 30

25 Share-based payments 30

25 Adjusted EBITDA $580 to $610



** On January 28, 2026, the Company completed the buy-out of the UK Pension Plan and will record a non-cash loss on settlement of the pension plan termination in the second fiscal quarter of 2026.

