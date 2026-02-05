Anzeige
WKN: A3DGNE | ISIN: US29082K1051 | Ticker-Symbol: JX7
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
05.02.2026 12:36 Uhr
40 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Embecta Corp. Reports First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Financial Results

PARSIPPANY, N.J., Feb. 05, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Embecta Corp. ("embecta") (Nasdaq: EMBC), a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, today reported first quarter fiscal 2026 financial results.

Visit the company's Investor Relations website at http://investors.embecta.com to view the detailed first quarter fiscal 2026 earnings press release and investor presentation.

The company will host a conference call and live audio webcast for analysts and investors at 8:00 a.m. ET today, February 5, 2026, which is accessible here, or access the teleconference here.

A webcast replay of the call will be available beginning at 11:00 a.m. ET on February 5, 2026, via the embecta investor relations website and archived on the website for one year.

About embecta

embecta is a global company that is advancing its 100-year legacy in insulin delivery to become a broad-based medical supplies company, helping to improve lives through innovative solutions, partnerships, and the passion of approximately 2,000 employees around the globe. For more information, visit embecta.com or follow our social channels on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

Contacts:

Media
Christian Glazar
Sr. Director, Corporate Communications
908-821-6922
Contact Media Relations
Investors?
Pravesh Khandelwal
VP, Head of Investor Relations
551-264-6547?
Contact IR

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
