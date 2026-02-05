

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Cardinal Health Inc (CAH) reported a profit for its second quarter that Increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $467 million, or $1.97 per share. This compares with $400 million, or $1.65 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Cardinal Health Inc reported adjusted earnings of $624 million or $2.63 per share for the period.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.37 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the period rose 18.8% to $65.627 billion from $55.264 billion last year.



Cardinal Health Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $467 Mln. vs. $400 Mln. last year. -EPS: $1.97 vs. $1.65 last year. -Revenue: $65.627 Bln vs. $55.264 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $ 10.15 To $ 10.35



