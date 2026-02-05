

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Hershey Co. (HSY) initiated its adjusted earnings and net sales growth guidance for the full-year 2026. above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects earnings in a range of $7.77 to $8.19 per share and adjusted earnings in a range of $8.20 to $8.52 per share on net sales growth of 4 to 5 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $7.09 per share on net sales growth of 3.71 percent to $12.01 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, HSY is trading on the NYSE at $210.12, up $4.35 or 2.12 percent.



