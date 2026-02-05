

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the second quarter on Thursday, healthcare services company Cardinal Health, Inc. (CAH) raised its adjusted earnings guidance for the full-year 2026 to a range of $10.15 to $10.35 per share from prior forecast of at least $10.00 per share.



On average, 14 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $10.02 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, CAH is trading on the NYSE at $213.98, up $7.05 or 3.41 percent.



