Bouygues moves procurement digitalisation into the UK with ProcurePro as cost pressure and supply-chain risk rise; $1.67bn+ already procured in Australia

Bouygues expands procurement digitalisation into the UK with ProcurePro partnership

LONDON, Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fortune 500 construction firm, Bouygues, partners with ProcurePro to drive supply chain efficiency and improve cost control in the UK.

Bouygues, a top-10 global contractor and Fortune 500 company, is expanding its procurement digitalisation strategy into the UK, beginning with the Rosedale College project in Middlesex and the ambitious West Park student accommodation development at the University of Exeter, where procurement is already underway ahead of construction commencing in 2025.

This step marks a broader move to modernise Bouygues UK's approach to supply chain management - an area seen as mission-critical to delivering projects faster, with greater consistency and control.

By partnering with ProcurePro, Bouygues UK brings new efficiency and structure to its procurement operations, with better data, fewer delays, and smoother collaboration across teams.

The approach builds on the successes of Bouygues' subsidiary AW Edwards in Australia, where over $1.67 billion in project value has already been procured through ProcurePro. Now, that proven model is being rolled out in the UK, helping Bouygues bring its 'Building for Life' philosophy to every part of the project lifecycle, including how it works with subcontractors and suppliers.

Subcontractors also benefit from this shift with a simpler process for submitting quotes, fair and competitive tendering, and a more consistent, collaborative experience across projects, improving relationships across the supply chain.

"We're taking steps today to help us build better tomorrow," said Emmanuel Chalufour, Global Chief Information Officer at Bouygues. "This partnership is key to modernising our procurement processes, improving efficiency, and tightening cost control. By equipping our teams with the right tools, we can deliver projects faster, more efficiently, and with greater control, ultimately driving improved commercial outcomes for Bouygues and our clients."

Fabrice Davis, Commercial Director at Bouygues UK, added: "With ProcurePro, we're giving our teams a faster, more consistent process that supports better commercial outcomes. From clearer scopes to smoother workflows, it's changing how we deliver from day one."

Alastair Blenkin, CEO and Founder of ProcurePro, commented: "We're proud to support Bouygues as they take this next step in digitalising their UK operations. Their commitment to modernising procurement sends a clear message to the industry - supply chains matter, and how we manage them today shapes how we build tomorrow."

About Bouygues

Bouygues is a global leader in construction and infrastructure, operating in over 60 countries. Committed to innovation and sustainability, Bouygues drives practical change across the built environment.

About ProcurePro

ProcurePro is a digital procurement platform built for head contractors in construction. It brings structure, visibility and control to procurement, helping teams deliver projects on time and on budget.

