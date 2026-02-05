

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (HII) released earnings for its fourth quarter that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at $159 million, or $4.04 per share. This compares with $123 million, or $3.15 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 15.7% to $3.476 billion from $3.004 billion last year.



Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



