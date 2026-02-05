

NEW YORK CITY (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the fourth quarter on Thursday, Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. (BMY) initiated its adjusted earnings and revenue growth guidance for the full-year 2026, above analysts' estimates.



For fiscal 2026, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of about $6.05 to $6.35 per share on worldwide total revenues between about $46.0 billion and $47.5 billion.



On average, 25 analysts polled expect the company to report earnings of $6.04 per share on a revenues decline of 7.85 percent to $44.22 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, BMY is trading on the NYSE at $58.64, up $1.01 or 1.75 percent.



