Digia Oyj: Digia Plc Financial Statement Bulletin 2025 (unaudited)

Strong performance continued in the fourth quarter: net sales grew by 10.5 percent and EBITA margin improved significantly to 14.1 percent

October-December 2025

Net sales: EUR 60.2 (54.5) million, up 10.5 percent

Operating profit (EBITA): EUR 8.5 (5.8) million, up 45.5 percent; EBITA margin: 14.1 (10.7) percent of net sales

Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 7.7 (5.2) million, up 48.1 percent; EBIT margin: 12.7 (9.5) percent of net sales

Earnings per share: EUR 0.20 (0.15)

January-December 2025

Net sales: EUR 217.0 (205.7) million, up 5.5 percent

Operating profit (EBITA): EUR 21.3 (21.2) million, up 0.8 percent; EBITA margin: 9.8 (10.3) percent of net sales

Operating profit (EBIT): EUR 18.1 (18.2) million, down 0.4 percent; EBITA margin: 8.4 (8.9) percent of net sales

Earnings per share: EUR 0.49 (0.50)

Cash flow from operations totaled EUR 14.7 (25.0) million, down 41.2 percent

Return on investment: 14.4 (16.6) percent

Equity ratio: 48.7 (52.9) percent

The Board of Directors proposes to the Annual General Meeting that a dividend of 0.19 (0.18) EUR per share be distributed for the fiscal year 2025

Unless otherwise stated, the comparison figures provided in parentheses refer to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Group key figures

EUR 1000 10-12/

2025 10-12/

2024 Change, % 1-12/

2025 1-12/

2024 Change, % Net sales 60,244 54,524 10.5% 217,028 205,672 5.5% Operating profit (EBITA) 8,513 5,850 45.5% 21,337 21,161 0.8% - as a % of net sales 14.1% 10.7% 31.7% 9.8% 10.3% Operating profit (EBIT) 7,679 5,186 48.1% 18,127 18,208 -0.4% - as a % of net sales 12.7% 9.5% 34.0% 8.4% 8.9% Result for the period 5,385 3,995 34.8% 12,845 13,291 -3.4% - as a % of net sales 8.9% 7.3% 22.0% 5.9% 6.5% Return on equity, % 14.5% 16.7% Return on investment, % 14.4% 16.6% Cash flow from operations 14,703 25,049 -41.2 Interest-bearing net liabilities 23,721 11,642 103.8% Net gearing, % 25.4% 13.9% Equity ratio, % 48.7% 52.9% Number of personnel at period-end 1,592 1,576 1.0% Average number of personnel 1,595 1,571 1.5% 1,603 1,553 3.2% Shareholders' equity 93,476 83,718 12.5% Balance sheet total 197,011 163,486 21.2% Earnings per share, EUR 0.20 0.15 34.8% 0.49 0.50 -3.4% Earnings per share (diluted), EUR 0.20 0.15 34.2% 0.48 0.50 -3.8%

CEO's Review:

"Digia's three-year strategy period culminated with a record-breaking quarter. Furthermore, 2025 was Digia's tenth consecutive year of profitable growth. Our strong performance in the last quarter was driven by the successful execution of our strategy and the necessary measures we took to boost operational efficiency in the challenging market. Strong capabilities for renewal and adaptation were essential, and I would like to thank all Digia employees for making this happen.

In the last quarter, our net sales grew by 10.5 percent, breaking the EUR 60 million milestone for the first time, and amounted to EUR 60.2 (54.5) million. Our operating profit (EBITA) grew by 45.5 percent to EUR 8.5 (5.8) million. EBITA margin was 14.1 (10.7) percent. Organic growth amounted to 1.5 percent during the fourth quarter. In addition to organic growth, operating profit (EBITA) was boosted by measures to improve efficiency and productivity, the Savangard acquisition, and a change to incentive scheme-related provisions.

Our full-year net sales grew by 5.5 percent to EUR 217.0 (205.7) million. Operating profit (EBITA) was EUR 21.3 (21.2) million with an EBITA margin of 9.8 (10.3) percent. Of this, full-year organic growth was 0.8 percent. Full-year operating profit (EBITA) was burdened by one-off restructuring costs in the first half of the year and costs related to the implementation of the Savangard acquisition.

Although the market remained cautious in the last quarter of the year, we also achieved several wins. I am pleased that all four of our service areas increased their net sales in October-December. This clearly showcases one of Digia's strengths, our extensive and balanced service offering. Our strategically developed continuous services and maintenance business account for around 50 percent of net sales, which provides us with business stability.

In the last quarter, net sales were increased by, for instance, solutions for business process renewal, knowledge management, and data utilization. Inorganic growth was driven by our Polish subsidiary Savangard, which also achieved organic growth in integration services.

Major customer deals signed in the last quarter included an agreement renewal with SOK for integrations over a three-year period and a three-year agreement valued at EUR 3.9 million with a major financial sector organization for the development of digital services. We also bolstered our partnership with the Finnish Defense Forces by agreeing on many new cooperative projects as part of the broader-scale long-term partnership agreement between the Defense Forces and Digia. Examples of successful deliveries toward the end of the year included ERP implementations for Walki, Apetit and VSV Group.

In the last quarter, we deployed several AI solutions into production, including a financial forecasting solution, along with AI-based ERP services for handling sale and purchase orders and product documentation.

AI is also firmly featured in the productized Digia API Factory service model we launched in the third quarter. In the fourth quarter, we continued to work on two customer projects under this service model that harness AI in API development to ensure code quality, security, and consistency.

In Poland, Savangard signed a five-year agreement valued at EUR 2.5 million with the Polish gas pipeline company Gaz-System and two agreements valued at a total of EUR 1.8 million with the Polish train operator Polregion.

The commercial integration of Digia and Savangard is progressing as planned: At the end of the year, we won our first joint bid outside Finland and Poland, and we are launching a joint project for AB LTG Infra, which is part of the national railway company of Lithuania.

Financial results for the 2023-2025 strategy period

2025 was the third and final year of our "Unlock Your Intelligence" strategy. We faced a challenging market throughout the strategy period, which did not support the achievement of the objectives. In spite of this, our performance was commendable. We continued to grow, improved our profitability, and expanded the international reach of Digia's business.

Financial objectives 2023-2025 Objective Result Average annual growth in net sales* > 10% 8.3% CAGR EBITA margin at the end of the strategy period > 12% 14.1% (Q4/2025) Share of net sales accounted for by international operations at the end of the strategy period > 15% 20.3% (Q4/2025)

* Including organic and inorganic growth

Outlook for 2026

Uncertainty and sluggishness will continue to persist in the market during the first months of the year. That said, we have also seen signs of recovery in customer demand. Our primary focuses this year will be on the renewal of our own operations and the development of our service offering.

I would like to thank all Digia personnel, our customers, our partners, and our investors for another year of sustainable growth. We continue building intelligent business."

Profit guidance for 2026

Digia's profit guidance for 2026: Digia's net sales will grow (EUR 217.0 million in 2025) and its operating profit (EBITA) will either remain on a par with or increase compared to 2025 (EUR 21.3 million in 2025).

Events after the review period

There have been no major events since the review period.

Digia is a trusted European partner in intelligent business. As a consulting, software and services company, we help our customers to create, maintain and develop intelligent business. We bring the benefits of AI to our customers' everyday processes, products, and services throughout their lifecycles. Our approximately 1600 employees operate internationally, yet always close to our customers. Digia's net sales totalled EUR 217.0 million in 2025. The company is listed on NASDAQ Helsinki (DIGIA).