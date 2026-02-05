

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - U.S. Department of Transportation Secretary Sean P. Duffy has announced that Texas GulfLink, LLC has been awarded a license to own, construct, and operate a deepwater port for the export of crude oil from the United States. The license is the first to be authorized under President Donald Trump's Unleashing American Energy Executive Order.



The deepwater port will support creation of up to 720 jobs for construction and operation, according to the Department of Transportation.



It is estimated to export up to 1 million barrels of crude oil per day to fortify the energy security of U.S. allies.



With the completion of the port, the United States' ability to accommodate Very Large Crude Carriers wil improve.



It will also help streamline export capabilities and reduce vessel congestion in nearshore waters.



'The war on American oil and gas is over. Thanks to President Trump, we are entering a new golden age of American energy and maritime strength,' said Secretary Duffy. 'The Texas GulfLink project is proof that when we slash unnecessary red tape and unleash our fossil fuel sector, we create jobs at home and stability abroad. This critical deepwater port will allow the U.S. to export our abundant resources faster than ever before.'



The Texas GulfLink deepwater will be located approximately 26.6 nautical miles off the coast of Brazoria County, Texas.



The Department of Transportation said in a press release that this license allows for the construction and operation of a facility that will play a pivotal role in the future of American energy exports, ensuring that U.S. oil can reach international partners without reliance on foreign supply chains.



