

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) announced a profit for its third quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $361.6 million, or $5.82 per share. This compares with $297.4 million, or $4.66 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Ralph Lauren Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $386.8 million or $6.22 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 12.3% to $2.406 billion from $2.143 billion last year.



