Acuity RM Group Plc - PDMR Shareholding

5 February 2026
Acuity RM Group plc
("Acuity" or "Group")
PDMR Dealing
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, announces that on 3 February 2026 Richard Mayall, Chief Solutions Officer and PDMR of Acuity, sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 0.9p per Share.
Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.
The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.
The information below (set out in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation) provides further detail:
1.
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a.
Name
Richard Mayall
2.
Reason for the notification
a.
Position/status
PDMR
b.
Initial notification /Amendment
Initial notification
3.
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a.
Name
Acuity RM Group Plc
b.
LEI
213800JHJFKALDJA5X97
4.
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a.
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 0.1p each
ISIN: GB00BR0WHY71
b.
Nature of the transaction
Purchase of ordinary shares
c.
Price(s) and volume(s)
d.
Aggregated information
Aggregated volume
Price
N/A
e.
Date of the transaction
3 February 2026
f.
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange