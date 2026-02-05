Acuity RM Group Plc - Director/PDMR Shareholding

LONDON, United Kingdom, February 05

The following amendment has been made to the PDMR Dealing announcement released by Acuity RM Group plc on 5 February 2026 at 1:17 pm.

The Nature of the Transaction has been amended to 'Sale of ordinary shares' rather than 'Purchase'.

All other details remain unchanged.

The full amended text is shown below.

5 February 2026

Acuity RM Group plc

("Acuity" or "Group")

Correction PDMR Dealing

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), the software group specialising in cyber-security, which supplies its award-winning STREAM ? software platform for the Governance, Risk and Compliance ("GRC") market, together with associated consultancy services, announces that on 3 February 2026 Richard Mayall, Chief Solutions Officer and PDMR of Acuity, sold 1,000,000 ordinary shares of 0.1p each in the Company ("Shares") at a price of 0.9p per Share.

For further information please contact: Acuity RM Group plc https://www.acuityrmgroup.com Angus Forrest +44 (0) 20 3582 0566 Zeus Capital (NOMAD & Broker) https://www.zeuscapital.co.uk Mike Coe / James Bavister +44 (0) 20 3829 5000 AlbR Capital (Joint broker) https://www.albrcapital.com Lucy Williams / Duncan Vasey +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Clear Capital Markets (Joint broker) https://www.clearcapitalmarkets.co.uk Bob Roberts +44 (0) 20 3869 6080

Note to Editors

Acuity RM Group plc (AIM: ACRM), is an established provider of risk management services. Its award-winning STREAM software platform which collects and analyses data to improve business decisions and management is used by clients operating in markets including government, defence, broadcasting, utilities, manufacturing and healthcare.

The Company is focused on delivering long term, sustainable growth in shareholder value from organic growth and complementary acquisitions.

The information below (set out in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation) provides further detail: