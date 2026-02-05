

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its financial results for the third quarter on Thursday, luxury fashion house Ralph Lauren Corp. (RL) said it expects revenue growth for the fourth quarter in about mid-single digits from last year on a constant currency basis.



Looking ahead to fiscal 2026, the company now projects revenues to increase in the high-single to low-double digits on a constant currency basis, up from the prior forecast for a growth of 5 to 6 percent.



On average, analysts polled expect net sales growth of 3.92 percent to $1.76 billion for the quarter and net sales growth of 10.06 percent to $7.79 billion for the year.



In Thursday's pre-market trading, RL is trading on the NYSE at $331.88, down $22.85 or 6.44 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News